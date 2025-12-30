Janus Henderson ICAV - Dividend Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 30

[30/12/2025]

Tabula ICAV

Dividend Declaration

Final distribution for the period to 22nd December 2025

Announcement Date:22/12/2025

Ex Date: 30/12/2025

Record Date: 02/01/2026

Payment Date: 12/01/2026