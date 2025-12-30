Janus Henderson ICAV - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 30
[30/12/2025]
Tabula ICAV
Dividend Declaration
Final distribution for the period to 22nd December 2025
Announcement Date:22/12/2025
Ex Date: 30/12/2025
Record Date: 02/01/2026
Payment Date: 12/01/2026
Funds
ISIN Code
Currency
Rate
TabCap Liquid Credit Income UCITS Fund -Class AI EUR Institutional Dist
IE0004SD09H4
EUR
3.8198
TabCap Liquid Credit Income UCITS Fund -Class BI GBP Institutional Dist
IE000P3H3EZ0
GBP
3.8985
