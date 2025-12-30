TraceLink Inc.: TraceLink Earns Top-Tier ISO, SOC, and CyberVadis Results, Confirming Its Position as the Most Trusted Agentic Orchestration Platform for Life Sciences

Independent audits and a Platinum CyberVadis rating demonstrate the rigor, resilience, and maturity of the OPUS platform-the industry's secure, audit-ready foundation for digitalization, partner interoperability, and agentic orchestration

TraceLink announced exemplary results across ISO and SOC audits, along with a Platinum CyberVadis rating-independent validations that confirm the strength of TraceLink's industrial-grade platform. Together, these certifications verify the full spectrum of TraceLink's foundation, including quality, security, compliance, data governance, performance, scalability, and resiliency, underscoring the trust customers place in a continuously validated, always-on digital infrastructure.

BOSTON, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink, the largest end-to-end digital network platform for intelligent supply chain orchestration, has achieved exceptional outcomes across major security and compliance audits, validating the strength of its industrial-grade architecture-including Orchestration Platform for Universal Solutions (OPUS) and Track-and-Trace Services (TTS)-for the global life sciences ecosystem. Independent assessments found zero nonconformances, zero exceptions, and zero opportunities for improvement across ISO/IEC 27001:2022, ISO/IEC 27017:2015, SOC 1 Type II, and SOC 2 Type II, confirming TraceLink's position as one of the most secure and well-governed multienterprise agentic supply chain orchestration platforms in the industry.

TraceLink also earned a Platinum CyberVadis rating, scoring 993 out of 1,000, placing the company among the top-performing organizations evaluated globally for cybersecurity maturity and governance.

Independent Audits Validate the Security of TraceLink's Underlying Architecture

The audit results affirm TraceLink's position as one of the industry's most trusted industrial platforms for the life sciences supply chain, reflect its sustained excellence in audit performance, and highlight the robust security architecture underpinning OPUS and the world's largest digital supply chain network.

"Security and resilience are not features-they're foundational to delivering the digital supply chain our customers depend on," said Shabbir Dahod, President and CEO of TraceLink. "These exceptional results reflect the industrial rigor behind OPUS and the trust that life sciences and healthcare leaders place in us as they begin to build and scale their digital networks, orchestrate multi-enterprise processes, and adopt governed AI agents with confidence."

Scope of Certifications and Attestations

All audits confirmed TraceLink's full conformity, with auditors reporting no findings or recommendations-an exceptional result that emphasizes the strength and maturity of the company's security and compliance programs. Validated by independent compliance assessor A-LIGN , the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 and ISO/IEC 27017:2015 surveillance audit reported no nonconformances or opportunities for improvement (OFIs), while both the SOC 1 and SOC 2 examinations concluded with no exceptions.

These assessments span multiple areas of TraceLink's security and compliance framework:

ISO/IEC?27001 - Validates the design and effectiveness of TraceLink's information security management system (ISMS)-certified since 2018-including risk identification, mitigation, and continuous improvement processes of TTS and OPUS as a whole.

- Validates the design and effectiveness of TraceLink's information security management system (ISMS)-certified since 2018-including risk identification, mitigation, and continuous improvement processes of TTS and OPUS as a whole. ISO/IEC?27017 - Extends ISO?27001 controls to cloud environments, confirming the protection of cloud infrastructure and data-handling practices for TTS and OPUS.

- Extends ISO?27001 controls to cloud environments, confirming the protection of cloud infrastructure and data-handling practices for TTS and OPUS. SOC?1 (Type?2) - New for TraceLink in 2025, SOC 1 focuses specifically on Multienterprise Information Network Tower (MINT) and OPUS components related to internal controls over financial reporting (ICFR).

- New for TraceLink in 2025, SOC 1 focuses specifically on (MINT) and OPUS components related to internal controls over financial reporting (ICFR). SOC?2 (Type?2) - Evaluates controls aligned with the Trust Services Criteria for security, availability, and confidentiality of TTS and OPUS.

- Evaluates controls aligned with the Trust Services Criteria for security, availability, and confidentiality of TTS and OPUS. CyberVadis - Benchmarks overall cybersecurity maturity and governance practices of TTS and OPUS, reflecting TraceLink's commitment to responsible and transparent digital operations. TraceLink received an exceptional score of 993 out of 1,000. By comparison, the average overall score is 654, with individual category averages ranging from 567 to 700.

"These results demonstrate the strength and maturity of TraceLink's operational controls and governance framework, which ensure a secure and compliant architecture across all products and services," said Dan Nelson, Chief Information Security Officer of TraceLink. "Whether customers are digitalizing partners, expanding to new markets, or deploying governed AI agents across their operations, they can rely on TraceLink's platform to protect their data, ensure audit readiness, and uphold the highest standards of operational integrity."

Learn more about TraceLink's security certifications and attestations .

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What audits did TraceLink complete?

A: TraceLink successfully completed the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 and ISO/IEC 27017 surveillance audit with no nonconformances or opportunities for improvement (OFIs), and the SOC 1 and SOC 2 examinations with no exceptions.

Q: What does the Platinum CyberVadis rating mean?

A: The Platinum rating, earned with a score of 993/1,000, places TraceLink among the top-rated companies assessed and recognizes the company's advanced cybersecurity and governance maturity.

Q: Who conducted the audits?

A: Independent compliance assessor A-LIGN validated TraceLink's controls and confirmed the company's conformance to global standards.

Q: Why is this important for TraceLink's customers?

A: These results give TraceLink customers the evidence that the OPUS platform meets the most stringent global standards for data protection, reliability, and compliance in life sciences.

Q: How do these achievements support future innovation?

A: A robust and third-party-tested foundation enables TraceLink to advance trusted, AI-driven digital orchestration capabilities across the global supply chain.

About TraceLink

TraceLink Inc. is the largest end-to-end intelligent supply chain platform for life sciences and healthcare, enabling end-to-end orchestration by linking more than 291,000 healthcare and life sciences entities through its Business-to-Network Integrate-Once network. Leading companies trust TraceLink to deliver complete global digitalization, visibility, and traceability of healthcare products, ensuring that every patient receives the medicines they rely on, safely, securely, and on time.

