Captivision Inc.: Captivision Engages Firm to Validate Proven Mining Reserves Ahead of Planned Acquisition

MIAMI, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Captivision Inc. ("Captivision" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CAPT), today announced the engagement of Colorado-based Hard Rock Consulting, LLC ("HRC") to reaffirm the gold and precious metals reserves of Montana Tunnels Mining, Inc. and the Montana Tunnels Mine, a wholly owned subsidiary and asset of Montana Goldfields, Inc. ("MGLD" or "Montana Goldfields"). As previously announced, Captivision has executed a letter of intent (LOI) to acquire Montana Tunnels Mining, Inc. Upon completion of the acquisition, the Company intends to reposition as a diversified gold mining and related services business and will be renamed Montana Gold Inc. (Nasdaq: MGI).

HRC specializes in geology and exploration, resource estimation and data management, strategic mine planning and design, and financial modeling and valuation. HRC principals have a long history, extensive knowledge and deep experience with Montana Goldfields including the original mineral and mining evaluations and operations of Montana Tunnels Mining, Inc.

The engagement includes mineral resource and reserves updates, mine planning and optimization, rare-earth potential and overall economic evaluation. The reaffirmation of the gold and precious metals proven reserves, mine planning and economic evaluation will be utilized in connection with the planned acquisition.

Beyond the foundational acquisition of the Montana Tunnels Mine, HRC has extensive experience across the broader Montana Goldfields mining asset portfolio. This includes assets subject to the Company's right of first refusal, notably the fully permitted Diamond Hill mine, the permitted Golden Dream deposit, and its three Elkhorn deposits. HRC's history and experience with these assets span permitting, geological modeling, and resource development, positioning the firm as a trusted technical partner as the Company prepares to commence mining operations.

