EPSO-G UAB: Resolution of the Sole Shareholder of EPSO-G on the Appointment of an Audit Firm and the Approval of the Terms of Remuneration for Audit Services for 2026-2028

The new energy group EPSO-G (company code 302826889, registered office address: Laisves pr. 10, Vilnius, Lithuania).

The Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania, being the sole shareholder of EPSO-G, has adopted a decision on the appointment of the audit firm and the approval of terms of remuneration for audit services for 2026-2028 as follows:

to appoint KPMG Baltics UAB, legal entity code 111494971, as the audit firm to carry out the audit of the consolidated and separate financial statements of EPSO-G, UAB for the period 2026-2028, and the audit of the consolidated management report prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the EU;

to fix the remuneration for the audit services referred to in paragraph 1 of this Decision for the period 2026 to 2028 at a maximum of EUR 433,675 (excluding VAT).

The EPSO-G group of companies consists of the holding company EPSO-G and its six direct subsidiaries Amber Grid, Baltpool, Energy cells, EPSO-G Invest, Litgrid and Tetas. EPSO-G and its Group companies also hold shares in Rheinmetall Defence Lietuva, Baltic RCC OÜ and TSO Holding AS. The rights and obligations of the sole shareholder of EPSO-G are exercised by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania.

For more information, contact

Tomas Bašarovas, communication partner of EPSO-G

Tel: +370 610 61144, email: tomas.basarovas@epsog.lt