Mabwell Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase II Trial of Anti-IL-11 Antibody for Pathological Scarring

SHANGHAI, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mabwell (688062.SH), an innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company with a fully integrated industry chain, announced that the Phase II clinical trial of its self-developed innovative anti-IL-11 monoclonal antibody (R&D code: 9MW3811) for pathological scarring recently completed the first patient dosing in China, becoming the world's first IL-11 targeting drug candidate to initiate clinical trials for pathological scarring.

This Phase II clinical trial (CTR20254857) aims to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary efficacy of 9MW3811 in patients with pathological scarring. The first patient was dosed at the Shanghai Ninth People's Hospital, Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine. Previously, 9MW3811 had completed Phase I trials in healthy subjects in Australia and China, with results showing good safety profile and a half-life of more than one month.

Interleukin-11 (IL-11) is a cytokine that plays a critical role in chronic inflammation and fibrosis-related diseases, and is widely involved in the fibrosis process of multiple organs. Preclinical research shows that 9MW3811 has demonstrated significant efficacy in various models such as pulmonary fibrosis, and has shown potential application value in fibrosis-related diseases such as hypertrophic scar and abnormal endometrial bleeding. Especially in human-derived keloid animal models, 9MW3811 can effectively alleviate the skin fibrosis process and reduce the volume of established scars. Currently, there is a lack of effective therapeutic drugs for hypertrophic scars and keloids, indicating significant unmet clinical needs. 9MW3811 is expected to bring new treatment options to patients.

About Mabwell

Mabwell (688062.SH) is an innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company with capabilities spanning the entire pharmaceutical value chain. The company is committed to providing more effective and accessible therapies to meet global medical needs, with a focus on oncology and aging-related diseases. Mabwell's mission is "Explore Life, Benefit Health" and its vision is "Innovation, from Ideas to Reality." For more information, please visit www.mabwell.com/en.

