The 60 MW/600 MWh storage project is co-located with a 250 MW photovoltaic plant allowing for a high level of green energy self sufficiency.From ESS News In a major milestone for long-duration energy storage, China has activated the world's largest liquid-air energy storage facility, known as the Super Air Power Bank. Built by China Green Development Investment Group (CGDI) in collaboration with the Technical Institute of Physics and Chemistry of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (TIPC-CAS), the facility is located in the Gobi Desert near Golmud city, in Qinghai Province. The plant works by compressing ...

