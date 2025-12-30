Trusted American Mortgage powered by RefiJet: Yield Solutions Group Takes Over Operational Control of Trusted American Mortgage

Yield Solutions Group, known nationwide in the auto lending space, announces plan to expand Trusted American Mortgage into a national leader in home loans.

CENTENNIAL, CO / ACCESS Newswire / December 30, 2025 / Trusted American Mortgage today announced that the company is now fully controlled by Yield Solutions Group, following the resignation of former Trusted American Mortgage president Patrick Donlon.

Yield Solutions Group (YSG) will enable Trusted American Mortgage to expand from two states to a nationwide platform. YSG is a leading national provider of financial solution services

YSG officials said the move reflects a broader governance alignment and reinforces the company's long-standing commitment to operating with transparency, accountability, and best-in-class compliance standards across all lending operations.

"We are excited about the opportunity to streamline the operations of Trusted American Mortgage, with our exceptional track record of compliance, corporate governance, and data security," said David Sunshine, Managing Partner of Yield Solutions Group. "We will be investing significant capital to grow Trusted American Mortgage into a nationally competitive mortgage platform. Our senior leadership team is providing immediate oversight and guidance to enable Trusted American Mortgage to roll out operational enhancements that align with our culture of accountability and rigorous standards.

"Trusted American Mortgage will continue to offer the world-class mortgage solutions it has always been known for, and we will maintain its tradition of fantastic customer service," Sunshine said. "We will ensure that Trusted American Mortgage will have properly licensed and trained leadership, the resources it needs to ensure ongoing regulatory compliance, and the ability to provide industry-leading mortgage services."

Over the last decade, YSG has built and refined its operating model with intention, emphasizing compliance, licensing oversight, and regulatory alignment. During that time, the company has invested heavily in compliance infrastructure, education and licensing controls, quality control and audit functions, and technology systems designed to support consistent, scalable, and transparent operations.

About Yield Solutions Group

Yield Solutions Group LLC (YSG), and its consumer-facing brands provide exceptional finance solutions through transparency, security, and education. YSG partners with banks and credit unions, automotive OEMs, and affiliates to provide a safe, secure, efficient, and effective method for generating incremental, high-performing loan portfolios while helping lenders reduce acquisition costs through proprietary technology and unparalleled experience.

About Trusted American Mortgage

Trusted American Mortgage is a national mortgage brokerage with operations in 20 states and is growing. Trusted American Mortgage offers an array of lending products, including home purchase and refinance loans, FHA loans, VA loans, reverse mortgages, and cash-out refinance loans.

