Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Batterie-Revolution könnte 2026 alles schlagen - jetzt hinschauen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
30.12.2025 16:38 Uhr
149 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rotider Media Expands Real Estate Editing Services Internationally

Rotider Media stands at the forefront of Vietnam's real estate photo and video editing industry, delivering world-class visual enhancements at highly competitive prices. With a team of skilled editors and an optimized production workflow, we help real estate agents, photographers, and developers elevate their listings, attract serious buyers, and gain an edge in today's fast-moving property market.

HANOI, VIETNAM / ACCESS Newswire / December 30, 2025 / Rotider Media, a Vietnam-based company providing post-production services for real estate photography and video editing, announced the expansion of its service portfolio and international availability to support real estate agents, photographers, and property developers across multiple global markets.

The company specializes in editing and optimizing visual content for property listings, virtual tours, and digital marketing platforms. Its services are designed to support standardized visual presentation, consistent quality output, and scalable production for high-volume real estate portfolios.

According to the company, the service expansion responds to increasing demand from overseas clients seeking cost-efficient and reliable post-production support for residential and commercial property marketing.

The expanded service portfolio includes real estate video editing, HDR photo editing, day-to-dusk image conversion, object removal, and virtual staging. These services support the preparation of visual materials for online property listings, agency websites, virtual tours, and social media distribution.

Real estate video editing services focus on assembling raw footage into structured video formats suitable for listing platforms and promotional use. HDR photo editing applies exposure blending techniques to balance lighting and preserve visual detail. Day-to-dusk conversion adjusts daylight images into evening scenes for visual consistency across property listings. Item removal is used to eliminate unwanted visual elements from images, while virtual staging digitally furnishes empty or outdated interiors to reflect potential usage.

Rotider Media stated that the expanded offering supports clients managing large volumes of property visuals while maintaining consistent formatting and visual standards across listings and regions.

The company was founded in Vietnam and serves clients in real estate brokerage, property development, and real estate photography. The company plans further development in workflow automation, quality control, and client integration tools throughout 2026.

Business Contact:
https://rotider.com/contact-us/

Social Channels:
Facebook: facebook.com/rotidermedia
Instagram: instagram.com/rotidermedia
YouTube: youtube.com/@rotidermedia

Media Contact

Organization: Rotider
Contact Person Name: Nguyen Duy D?t
Website: https://rotider.com/
Email: sale.rotider@gmail.com
City: Ha Noi
Country: Vietnam

SOURCE: Rotider



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/rotider-media-expands-real-estate-editing-services-international-1122296

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.