Rotider Media Expands Real Estate Editing Services Internationally

HANOI, VIETNAM / ACCESS Newswire / December 30, 2025 / Rotider Media, a Vietnam-based company providing post-production services for real estate photography and video editing, announced the expansion of its service portfolio and international availability to support real estate agents, photographers, and property developers across multiple global markets.

The company specializes in editing and optimizing visual content for property listings, virtual tours, and digital marketing platforms. Its services are designed to support standardized visual presentation, consistent quality output, and scalable production for high-volume real estate portfolios.

According to the company, the service expansion responds to increasing demand from overseas clients seeking cost-efficient and reliable post-production support for residential and commercial property marketing.

The expanded service portfolio includes real estate video editing, HDR photo editing, day-to-dusk image conversion, object removal, and virtual staging. These services support the preparation of visual materials for online property listings, agency websites, virtual tours, and social media distribution.

Real estate video editing services focus on assembling raw footage into structured video formats suitable for listing platforms and promotional use. HDR photo editing applies exposure blending techniques to balance lighting and preserve visual detail. Day-to-dusk conversion adjusts daylight images into evening scenes for visual consistency across property listings. Item removal is used to eliminate unwanted visual elements from images, while virtual staging digitally furnishes empty or outdated interiors to reflect potential usage.

Rotider Media stated that the expanded offering supports clients managing large volumes of property visuals while maintaining consistent formatting and visual standards across listings and regions.

The company was founded in Vietnam and serves clients in real estate brokerage, property development, and real estate photography. The company plans further development in workflow automation, quality control, and client integration tools throughout 2026.

