Tampa, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 30, 2025) - Johnson Pope is pleased to announce the promotion of Kaley Johnson, David Stupich, and Joseph Ruppel to Partner, effective immediately. These promotions reflect the firm's continued commitment to recognizing exceptional legal talent, leadership, and dedication to client service.

Kaley Johnson and Joseph Ruppel are key members of the firm's Real Estate Practice, where they advise clients on complex commercial real estate transactions across Florida and beyond. Their work includes acquisitions and dispositions, leasing, development, financing, and strategic counsel for investors, developers, and operators. Both attorneys are recognized for their practical approach, strong deal management skills, and ability to navigate sophisticated transactions efficiently while keeping client business goals front and center.

David Stupich practices in the firm's Business and Litigation groups, where he represents companies and business owners in corporate transactions, contract matters, and complex commercial disputes. Drawing on a background that blends transactional experience with extensive litigation work, David is known for helping clients identify risk early, structure stronger agreements, and resolve disputes with a clear understanding of both legal and business realities.

"These promotions reflect not only Kaley's, David's, and Joseph's outstanding legal skills, but also the trust they have earned from clients and colleagues alike," said Darryl Richards, Managing Partner. "Each of them exemplifies our firm's commitment to practical, strategic counsel and long-term client relationships."

Johnson Pope has served businesses, institutions, and individuals for more than 50 years, offering a full range of legal services across its core practice areas. The elevation of these attorneys to Partner underscores the firm's ongoing investment in its people and its future.

About Johnson Pope

Johnson Pope is a full-service business law firm with offices in Tampa, Clearwater, and St. Petersburg, Florida. The firm represents clients across a wide range of industries, providing strategic counsel in litigation, corporate, real estate, intellectual property, and other core practice areas. For more information, visit www.jpfirm.com.

