This report analyzes the UK's wealth and retail savings and investments markets, including overall affluent market size (both by number of individuals and the value of their liquid assets). It provides analysis of the factors driving liquid asset growth, including a breakdown and forecast of total retail savings and investments split by equities, mutual funds, deposits, and bonds. The report also covers the asset allocation and investment style preferences of HNW individuals, as well as their offshore holdings.

In 2024, the UK's affluent segment (including HNWs and mass affluents) accounted for 16.1% of the total population and held 66.3% of total onshore liquid assets. Deposits account for the largest share of the UK retail savings and investment portfolio, constituting nearly half of overall balances. Between 2025 and 2029, we forecast the retail savings and investments market to record a CAGR of 2.4%. This will be driven by deposits, which are forecast to record a CAGR of 3.1% over the same period.

Report Scope

HNW individuals accounted for just 0.8% of the UK's total adult population in 2024.

In 2024, an advisor at consumers' main bank was a popular investment channel across all wealth segments.

Deposits remain the most popular investment option among UK consumers, highlighting their preference for safe haven investment asset classes.

Key Topics Covered:

1. The UK Wealth Market

2. Investor Insight

3. Resident Savings and Investments

4. Digital Disruptors

5. Recent Deals

6. Appendix

Companies Featured

Nutmeg

Moneybox

Coutts

Moneyfarm

Wealthify

Sidekick

Lloyds Banking Group

SPW

Capital International Group

AAB Wealth

iCapital

Chip Financial

Beckett Investment Management

Causeway Securities

Levendi Investment Management

