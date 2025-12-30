Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd has commissioned a 1?GW solar project for SJVN Ltd. in Rajasthan, India, supplying green electricity to Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand. The installation was built in line with domestic content requirements (DCR).From pv magazine India Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL), a subsidiary of Tata Power, has commissioned SJVN's 1 GW DCR-compliant solar power project in Rajasthan. This milestone represents the largest solar project commissioned by TPREL to date and one of the most expansive renewable energy developments in India. All 2.4 million modules ...

