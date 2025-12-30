Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Batterie-Revolution könnte 2026 alles schlagen - jetzt hinschauen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
30.12.2025 17:26 Uhr
180 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

City of Miami Selects SaferWatch to Serve as The Safety Platform for Miami's Official New Year's Eve Celebration at Bayfront Park

MAKING MIAMI'S NEW YEAR'S EVE AT BAYFRONT PARK EVEN SAFER USING NEW TECH & TOOLS TO KEEP CITY SAFE; SAFERWATCH WILL USE MOBILE PLATFORM TO LINK PUBLIC SAFETY AGENCIES AND CITIZENS IN REAL-TIME LIKE NEVER BEFORE.

MIAMI, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / December 30, 2025 / As tens of thousands of residents and visitors gather at Bayfront Park to celebrate New Year's Eve, SaferWatch will serve as the official safety reporting platform in partnership with the City of Miami, Miami Police Department, Miami Fire-Rescue, and the City's Emergency Management department. SaferWatch will enable attendees to easily report any concerns, suspicious activity, and communicate with public safety officials throughout the event.

The SaferWatch platform enables the public to call, text, or submit reports through the SaferWatch mobile app, allowing attendees to quickly share information about suspicious activity, threats, medical concerns, lost children, or other safety-related issues. These reports support real-time situational awareness and are sent directly to the on-site post for City of Miami's largest annual events.

"SaferWatch is proud to partner with the City of Miami and its incredible public safety agencies to help ring in the new year safely at Bayfront Park. As we count down to midnight, our platform gives attendees a fast, reliable way to report concerns, share critical information, and connect directly with first responders in real-time," said Geno Roefaro, CEO of SaferWatch. "SaferWatch was built for moments just like this - where situational awareness, speed, and community engagement matter most. When people are empowered to speak up, it helps public safety teams stay one step ahead and ensures everyone can focus on the party and the people they love," Roefaro added.

Event organizers emphasized that public safety remains the top priority for this year's celebration.

"The Bayfront Park Management Trust, chaired by Commissioner Miguel Angel Gabela, in partnership with the City of Miami, will host the Spectacular New Year's Eve Celebration at the iconic Bayfront Park," said a representative of Bayfront Park. "SaferWatch is proud to partner with the City of Miami Police Department, Fire-Rescue, and Emergency Management to provide enhanced two-way communication and real-time messaging for the tens of thousands of residents and visitors attending the festivities. Public safety remains the top priority, and SaferWatch strengthens existing safety operations by empowering the community through its 'See Something, Say Something' capabilities."

Attendees are encouraged to download the SaferWatch app ahead of time or remember that they can also call or text through signs that will be posted in Bayfront Park if they need assistance during the event. Organizers encourage the public to speak up if something doesn't feel right, helping create a safer environment so everyone can focus on enjoying the celebration.

For more information about SaferWatch, visit www.SaferWatchApp.com.

Contact Information

Monday Strategies
admin@mondaystrategy.com

SOURCE: SaferWatch



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/city-of-miami-selects-saferwatch-to-serve-as-the-safety-platform-1122308

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.