Desert Oasis Healthcare Raises Awareness About Mpox with Community Podcast Featuring Local Advocates and Leaders

PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 30, 2025 / Desert Oasis Healthcare (DOHC) is continuing its commitment to community education and preventive health by producing a special episode of Studio DOHC podcast dedicated to mpox awareness and prevention.

According to Riverside County Public Health data, there have been 24 mpox cases reported in 2025 so far and 386 total cases since 2022. The recent rise began in September and October, with 62.5% of this year's cases occurring during those two months. All 2025 cases have been among men, with the majority identifying as having male sexual partners, although anyone can get mpox. The average age of those affected is 44.6, ranging from 25 to 70 years old, and 70.8% of cases reside in the Desert region. Vaccination coverage remains a key concern with over half of those infected having no vaccination record.

The Studio DOHC podcast episode brings together a diverse panel of local leaders, clinicians, health educators and advocates to discuss mpox, its symptoms, and steps individuals can take to protect themselves and others. Guests include:

Dr. Jae Yong Lee MD, DOHC Infectious Disease Physician

Dr. Lindsey Valenzuela PharmD APh BCACP, DOHC VP Population Health Integration

John Kirby , Public Health Advocate

Brett Klein , Health Educator and member of the Palm Springs Leather Order of the Desert

Rene Hebert , International Mr. Leather 2025

John Taylor, KGAY Host

The panel engaged in an open and informative conversation about the recent rise in mpox cases, misconceptions surrounding the illness, and how trusted community voices can help reduce stigma and encourage vaccination.

"The best way to protect our community is through collaboration, and recent rises in mpox cases reminds us that awareness and prevention still matter. When healthcare providers and community leaders come together, we not only share facts, we build trust. That's what makes education efforts like this so powerful," said Dr. Lindsey Valenzuela, DOHC Vice President of Population Health Integration.

The mpox awareness episode is available now on DOHC's Youtube channel, and on MyDOHC.com. Viewers and listeners will learn how to identify symptoms, access vaccination resources, and help spread accurate information throughout the Coachella Valley.

About Desert Oasis Healthcare

Formed in 1981 as one of the first medical groups in the desert communities of southern California, Desert Oasis Healthcare (DOHC) continues to advance with changes in the healthcare market. DOHC provides primary and immediate care, home health, palliative care, clinical research studies and other services to more than 60,000 members/patients living in the greater Coachella Valley and the Morongo Basin of Riverside and San Bernardino counties. The multidisciplinary and comprehensive care programs of DOHC are committed to educating individuals on preventive health care in their daily lives, reflected in the DOHC motto, "Your Health. Your Life. Our Passion."For more information about Desert Oasis Healthcare and career opportunities, please visit www.mydohc.com.

