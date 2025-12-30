Today, December 30, 2025, Episurf Medical AB (the "Company") issued a press release with information that the Company had entered into an agreement regarding the acquisition of all shares in Goldcup 38658 AB (under name change to Frusipe Intressenter Target 1 AB) forming a new strategic business segment. The acquisition is conditioned upon approval by a general meeting of the Company's shareholders.

According to item 2.16.1 of the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, the Exchange may for an issuer that undergoes substantial changes initiate an examination comparable to that conducted for a new issuer applying to be admitted to trading. With reference to the above, the Exchange has decided that the Company shall undergo such an examination, after which the Exchange will decide whether to admit the Company's shares for continued trading on Nasdaq Stockholm.

The rules of Nasdaq Nordic Main Market also state that an issuer may be given observation status if it has been the subject of a reverse takeover or otherwise plans to make or has been subject to a substantial change in its business or organization so that the issuer upon an overall assessment appears to be an entirely new company.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares (EPIS B, ISIN code SE0003491562, order book ID 78419) and equity rights (EPIS TO14 B, ISIN code SE0025667454, order book ID 421118) in Episurf Medical AB shall be given observation status.

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB