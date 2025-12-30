Funding Circle Holdings Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) POS-Transaction in Own Shares 30-Dec-2025 / 16:54 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 30 December 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 30 December 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 38,588 Highest price paid per share: 126.60p Lowest price paid per share: 125.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 126.1024p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 2,371,772 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 302,369,804 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 302,369,804 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 126.1024p 38,588

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 651 125.00 09:33:57 00367901097TRLO1 XLON 30 125.60 10:38:49 00367928453TRLO1 XLON 27 125.60 10:38:49 00367928454TRLO1 XLON 154 125.40 10:39:18 00367928456TRLO1 XLON 465 125.40 10:39:18 00367928457TRLO1 XLON 85 125.60 11:01:15 00367928875TRLO1 XLON 653 125.40 11:01:15 00367928876TRLO1 XLON 666 125.40 11:02:27 00367929334TRLO1 XLON 148 125.60 11:41:25 00367930036TRLO1 XLON 349 125.40 11:41:25 00367930037TRLO1 XLON 59 125.40 11:41:25 00367930038TRLO1 XLON 30 125.40 11:41:25 00367930039TRLO1 XLON 5 125.40 11:41:25 00367930040TRLO1 XLON 215 125.40 11:41:25 00367930041TRLO1 XLON 282 125.40 11:41:25 00367930042TRLO1 XLON 126 125.40 11:41:25 00367930043TRLO1 XLON 250 125.40 11:41:25 00367930044TRLO1 XLON 1142 125.80 11:59:24 00367930307TRLO1 XLON 742 126.00 12:11:25 00367930394TRLO1 XLON 667 125.80 12:11:25 00367930395TRLO1 XLON 121 126.00 12:18:48 00367930468TRLO1 XLON 90 126.00 12:18:48 00367930469TRLO1 XLON 665 125.60 12:25:02 00367930537TRLO1 XLON 110 126.00 12:25:02 00367930538TRLO1 XLON 213 126.00 12:25:02 00367930539TRLO1 XLON 1177 126.00 12:25:02 00367930540TRLO1 XLON 628 125.80 12:25:18 00367930543TRLO1 XLON 648 125.80 12:27:03 00367930566TRLO1 XLON 3 126.20 12:35:54 00367930680TRLO1 XLON 632 126.20 12:35:56 00367930682TRLO1 XLON 995 126.60 12:36:13 00367930687TRLO1 XLON 588 126.60 12:36:13 00367930688TRLO1 XLON 632 126.20 12:36:23 00367930689TRLO1 XLON 635 126.40 12:40:49 00367930735TRLO1 XLON 396 126.40 12:40:49 00367930736TRLO1 XLON 610 126.40 12:40:53 00367930738TRLO1 XLON 96 126.40 12:40:53 00367930739TRLO1 XLON 525 126.40 12:40:53 00367930740TRLO1 XLON 96 126.20 12:47:38 00367930832TRLO1 XLON 525 126.20 12:47:38 00367930833TRLO1 XLON 283 126.60 13:02:54 00367931005TRLO1 XLON 188 126.60 13:02:54 00367931006TRLO1 XLON 417 126.40 13:02:54 00367931007TRLO1 XLON 405 126.40 13:02:54 00367931008TRLO1 XLON 299 126.40 13:02:54 00367931009TRLO1 XLON 169 126.40 13:02:54 00367931010TRLO1 XLON 127 126.40 13:02:54 00367931011TRLO1 XLON 417 126.40 13:02:54 00367931012TRLO1 XLON 141 126.60 13:02:58 00367931013TRLO1 XLON 271 126.40 13:02:58 00367931014TRLO1 XLON 1019 126.40 13:02:58 00367931015TRLO1 XLON 284 126.60 13:02:59 00367931016TRLO1 XLON 1290 126.40 13:03:00 00367931017TRLO1 XLON 332 126.60 13:03:01 00367931018TRLO1 XLON 1222 126.40 13:03:02 00367931019TRLO1 XLON 648 126.20 13:05:25 00367931073TRLO1 XLON 2793 126.20 13:05:25 00367931075TRLO1 XLON 631 126.20 13:20:10 00367931258TRLO1 XLON 610 126.20 13:51:33 00367931713TRLO1 XLON 1323 126.20 14:40:53 00367932600TRLO1 XLON 627 126.00 14:49:09 00367932771TRLO1 XLON 1075 126.00 14:49:52 00367932804TRLO1 XLON 730 126.00 14:49:53 00367932805TRLO1 XLON 866 126.00 14:49:53 00367932806TRLO1 XLON 634 125.80 14:51:19 00367932826TRLO1 XLON 200 126.00 15:11:16 00367933256TRLO1 XLON 441 126.20 15:31:28 00367933708TRLO1 XLON 589 126.20 15:31:28 00367933709TRLO1 XLON 751 126.20 15:31:28 00367933710TRLO1 XLON 623 126.20 15:31:59 00367933714TRLO1 XLON 673 126.40 15:49:05 00367934002TRLO1 XLON 591 126.40 15:49:05 00367934003TRLO1 XLON 365 126.40 15:50:00 00367934019TRLO1 XLON 617 126.20 15:50:00 00367934020TRLO1 XLON 651 126.00 15:52:36 00367934055TRLO1 XLON 155 126.00 16:11:41 00367934464TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: POS TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 Sequence No.: 413204 EQS News ID: 2252916 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2252916&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 30, 2025 11:54 ET (16:54 GMT)