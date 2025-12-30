Anzeige
WKN: A3EJG1 | ISIN: GB00BN455J50
Frankfurt
30.12.25 | 09:32
4,280 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
30.12.2025 18:30 Uhr
Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

30 December 2025

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

MARKET PURCHASE OF COMPANY'S OWN SHARES

This notification is given, pursuant to the authority granted at a General Meeting of the Company held on 1 October 2025 to make market purchases of the Company's own shares up to an aggregate maximum of 61,086,622.

The Company has purchased a market total of 500,000 Ordinary shares of 2.5p each in the capital of the Company today at a price of 377.15 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury.

Following this transaction, the Company hereby notifies the market that the resultant number of Ordinary shares held by the Company in treasury is 213,833,068 and the total number of Ordinary shares that the Company has in issue is 601,665,200 so that the total number of voting rights in the Company following the repurchase is 387,832,132.

The figure of 387,832,132 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For and on behalf of

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

For further information, please contact:

Mark Pope

Frostrow Capital LLP

Tel: 020 3 0084913


