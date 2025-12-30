Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Batterie-Revolution könnte 2026 alles schlagen - jetzt hinschauen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.12.2025 18:36 Uhr
149 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Steinhöfel Legal Office: German Prosecutors Drop Yet Another Case Against Alisher Usmanov - Lawyer Steinhöfel

BERLIN, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Munich II Public Prosecutor's Office has closed its probe into billionaire Alisher Usmanov over suspected violations of German foreign trade law. The case concerned alleged breaches of Article 18 of the German Foreign Trade and Payments Act in connection with EU sanction regulations.

The investigation was formally ended after Mr. Usmanov agreed to the termination and paid EUR 10 million, split between the state treasury and a number of charities.

The German authorities had previously suspected that Mr. Usmanov used foreign companies to pay around EUR 1.5 million for security services at two properties in Rottach-Egern and that certain valuables in Germany had not been declared within a time frame required for sanctioned persons. His defense rejected both the factual allegations and the legal interpretation of the sanction rules.

The case was closed for purposes of procedural economy. Now, with the payment made and the procedure completed, the investigation cannot be reopened on the same suspicions, and further prosecution on these points is ruled out. Mr. Usmanov remains presumed innocent and the payment is not considered a fine or punishment.

The law firm representing Mr. Usmanov, Wannemacher & Partner Rechtsanwälte, said: "In order to save on procedural costs, as well as to save personal time and health, our client agreed to its termination in accordance with the practice provided for by German law."

Legal experts have repeatedly raised constitutional doubts about the obligation to report assets. The obligation to self-report violates a fundamental principle of the rule of law, as no one is required to assist in their own criminal prosecution. The basis for the prosecution of Mr. Usmanov was therefore unconstitutional from the outset.

Earlier, the Frankfurt am Main Public Prosecutor's Office had terminated another investigation against Mr. Usmanov on suspicion of money laundering. That was also closed without any charges being brought, in November 2024.

In 2022, German authorities carried out several investigations into Mr. Usmanov that the Frankfurt Regional Court subsequently ruled unlawful. In November 2024, the Frankfurt Public Prosecutor's Office closed the case without establishing any crime, fully preserving Usmanov's presumption of innocence and precluding any future reopening of such an investigation.

Between 2023 and 2025, dozens of European media outlets acknowledged they could not prove allegations against Usmanov, resulting in more than 1,250 publication corrections. His legal team secured 16 court orders and 102 cease-and-desist statements, including a landmark January 2024 ruling against Forbes regarding claims used to justify EU sanctions. Mr. Usmanov also won cases against major broadcasters and newspapers, such as ARD, RTL and Tagesspiegel.

In early 2025, outlets such as Münchner Merkur and NOZ deleted or amended more than 50 articles previously cited in EU sanction dossiers. A significant development occurred in February 2025 when the dpa news agency and the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) retracted claims about the attribution of the yacht Dilbar to Mr. Usmanov. This led prominent publications, including Tagesschau, FAZ and Süddeutsche Zeitung, to remove the false reports from their websites.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/german-prosecutors-drop-yet-another-case-against-alisher-usmanov---lawyer-steinhofel-302650819.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.