The Keloid Plastic Surgery Center: Dr. Mendez Explains How a Dual Approach Using Surgery and SRT Helps Manage Persistent Keloids

The Miami Beach keloid specialist outlines why pairing surgical excision with superficial radiation therapy can reduce recurrence and improve long-term comfort.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / December 30, 2025 / For many individuals living with keloid scars, finding a reliable treatment that reduces discomfort and lowers the risk of recurrence can feel like an ongoing challenge. At The Keloid Plastic Surgery Center in Miami Beach, FL, Dr. Roberto J. Mendez offers a dual treatment approach designed specifically for keloids: surgical removal combined with postoperative superficial radiation therapy (SRT). This targeted strategy aims to treat the visible scar and address the biological drivers behind keloid regrowth.

Keloids form when the body produces excess scar tissue as a response to injury. These raised, often itchy or painful scars can grow well beyond the original wound. While some may remain small and stable, others continue to thicken and spread, impacting comfort, confidence, and daily life. Many common treatments - such as topical therapies, injections, and steroid applications - may provide partial relief but often do not prevent keloids from returning.

Why Combining Treatments Matters

After years of experience focusing exclusively on keloids, Dr. Mendez emphasizes that no single treatment is universally effective for all patients. He explains that surgical removal addresses the physical presence of the scar, while SRT targets the cells responsible for abnormal scar growth. Used together, these therapies have been shown to result in significantly lower recurrence rates compared to surgery alone.

This combination is available through the center's dedicated program for Combined Keloid Surgery and SRT . Patients receive a customized plan beginning with minimally invasive surgical excision of the keloid. Once removed, the treatment is followed by a series of low-dose SRT sessions to help suppress the keloid-forming cells before they rebuild excess scar tissue.

As Dr. Mendez noted in a recent educational Instagram post, "We treat keloids with a combination of surgical removal with XRT technology with proven lower recurrence rates. It's precise and effective." This reflects his clinical focus on using data-supported methods to improve long-term outcomes.

Understanding SRT's Role in Keloid Management

SRT, or superficial radiation therapy, uses controlled, low-dose energy to disrupt keloid-forming fibroblast cells close to the skin's surface. This treatment is not the same as radiation for cancer; rather, it is specifically calibrated for dermatologic use.

As Dr. Mendez notes, "SRT stands for Superficial Radiation Therapy. It is safe, low-dose, painless, and it targets the keloid-forming cells. This is how we get proven lower recurrence rates." He highlights that SRT is usually performed across multiple brief sessions in the days immediately following surgery.

Patients can read more about the center's postoperative SRT process here: Superficial Radiation Therapy for Keloids .

Tailoring Treatment to Each Patient

Keloids vary greatly in appearance, size, location, and underlying behavior. Some may grow rapidly and cause persistent itching or discomfort; others may be triggered by even minor skin irritation. This variability is why comprehensive assessment is crucial before treatment begins.

On his Instagram educational posts, Dr. Mendez reminds patients, "No two keloids are alike. Every keloid looks and behaves differently. This is why we create a custom plan for every patient." He also encourages individuals not to ignore their symptoms. "If your keloid itches, hurts, causes discomfort, or is growing, those are signs that it may need treatment. So take the step. We are ready to help."

At The Keloid Plastic Surgery Center, treatment plans may include additional supportive therapies such as steroid injections or wound-care strategies depending on the keloid's history and risk level. More information on surgical removal can be found at Keloid Scar Removal Surgery .

Persistent Keloids Require Experienced Care

Located in Miami Beach, FL, and serving patients regionally including Aventura and beyond, The Keloid Plastic Surgery Center is one of the few practices in the country dedicated solely to keloid care. Dr. Mendez's focused expertise stems from extensive experience treating patients of varying ages, skin types, and keloid histories. His center integrates advanced technology, individualized care planning, and education-driven support for patients at every stage.

For individuals who have undergone previous treatments elsewhere without success, this combined surgical and SRT approach provides a new opportunity. By addressing both the visible scar and the root cause of recurrence, patients may achieve improved comfort and reduced cosmetic impact - with a greater chance of long-lasting results.

Patient Awareness and Early Action

Many people are unsure when to seek treatment for a keloid. Symptoms such as tenderness, ongoing growth, changes in color, or increased thickness typically indicate that a scar is active and may continue to expand if untreated. Prompt evaluation gives patients more options and may allow for a less extensive procedure.

Keloids can appear anywhere after skin trauma: ear piercings, surgical incisions, burns, acne, and even minor scrapes. Some patients are genetically predisposed, particularly individuals of African, Hispanic, or Asian descent. Education about risks and proactive decision-making can help prevent larger or more painful keloids from forming.

Continued Patient Support and Community Education

In addition to treatment, the center actively shares useful information online to help patients understand their condition and what to expect from therapy. Dr. Mendez regularly posts keloid-focused updates and educational content on the practice's Instagram channel:

https://www.instagram.com/thekeloidplasticsurgerycenter/

His messages are designed to empower individuals with knowledge while reducing the fear and uncertainty that often come with persistent scarring.

Accessing Expert Keloid Care in Miami Beach

Individuals seeking evaluation or exploring options for their keloids can get in touch directly with the specialized team at The Keloid Plastic Surgery Center. Consultation appointments are available in Miami Beach, with treatment programs designed to support patient comfort, safety, and long-term management.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit the center's contact page .

The Keloid Plastic Surgery Center specializes exclusively in advanced keloid treatment, serving patients in Miami Beach, Aventura, and throughout South Florida. To learn more about available options, visit The Keloid Plastic Surgery Center or call the office directly at (833) 453-5643 for consultation availability.

