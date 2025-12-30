Zumpano Patricios Welcomes Claire Easley as an Associate at Westchester County Office

Former CEO and Fordham Law graduate brings business leadership experience to New York practice

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / December 30, 2025 / Zumpano Patricios has hired Claire Easley as an Associate at the firm's Westchester County office. Easley joins the office in White Plains, which opened on May 1, 2025, as the firm's second office in New York state.

Easley earned her Juris Doctor from Fordham University School of Law, where she served as a fellow at the Fordham Corporate Law Center and contributed to the Environmental Law Review. Her academic focus on corporate and environmental law complements the firm's practice in complex commercial matters.

Before law school, Easley co-founded and led a design and manufacturing company in New York City, serving as CEO for seven years. She previously worked as an associate editor at a nationally recognized business news magazine.

Her operational background positions her to advise business owners navigating legal challenges that intersect with day-to-day company management. Entrepreneurs and executives seeking counsel who understand cap table structuring, vendor contracts, and scaling operations will find her perspective informed by direct experience rather than theory alone.

"Claire's work ethic and dedication to the legal field are welcomed by the firm," said Joseph Zumpano, Founder and President of Zumpano Patricios. "Her background running a company gives her practical insight into the pressures business owners face when legal issues arise."

The Westchester County office operates from 445 Hamilton Avenue in White Plains, the county's commercial center. The location serves clients in the lower Hudson Valley who require sophisticated legal representation without traveling to Manhattan.

About Zumpano Patricios

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Coral Gables, Zumpano Patricios maintains offices in Miami, New York City, White Plains, Chicago, Salt Lake City, and Las Vegas. The firm focuses on complex international litigation, healthcare law, anti-terrorism cases, and asset recovery. Notable achievements include recovering over $300 million for healthcare providers and securing landmark judgments in terrorism cases.

