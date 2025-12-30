Mortgage Investors Group Provides Update on Cybersecurity Incident

Investigation Completed, Notifications Sent, and Support Services Available

KNOXVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / December 30, 2025 / Mortgage Investors Group (MIG) today provided an update on the cybersecurity incident first disclosed in January 2025, confirming the completion of its investigation, the notification timeline, and the availability of support services for affected individuals.

In December 2024, MIG detected unauthorized access to its network and immediately secured its systems while engaging independent cybersecurity professionals to conduct a comprehensive forensic investigation.

Following the investigation's conclusion, MIG conducted a detailed review to identify impacted individuals. This included verifying the type of information at risk, potentially affected individuals' mailing addresses, and preparing notification materials to help ensure accurate delivery. Written notification letters were mailed on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, to individuals whose personal information may have been involved.

"MIG completed its review with independent experts and has now reached the final stage of outreach and support for individuals who may have been affected," said Anna Beltran, President and CEO of MIG. "Our focus throughout this process has been transparency, security, and support, and we remain available to assist anyone with questions or concerns."

At this time, MIG has no evidence that any personal information has been misused, and the company has not received any reports of identity theft associated with this matter.



MIG is offering complimentary credit monitoring, identity theft monitoring, and identity theft insurance through Cyberscout, a TransUnion company, at no cost to individuals who received notification letters.

For questions related to credit monitoring or identity protection services, contacting TransUnion is recommended.

TransUnion Support

Phone: 833 833 3892

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM EST

Individuals who wish to speak with MIG leadership directly may email privacy@migonline.com.

For the latest updates and additional resources, visit https://migonline.com/notice-of-data-event.

Protective Actions Individuals Can Take

While there is no indication of data misuse, MIG encourages individuals to remain vigilant. Recommended steps include:

• Monitoring bank and credit card statements for unusual activity

• Reviewing credit reports regularly

• Filing your tax return as early as possible

• Placing a fraud alert or credit freeze if you choose

• Enrolling in the complimentary monitoring services if you received a notification letter

You are entitled to one free credit report each year from each of the three major credit bureaus by visiting www.annualcreditreport.com or calling 877-322-8228.



Credit Bureau Resources

You may contact the nationwide credit reporting agencies directly for additional information or to place a fraud alert or security freeze.

Equifax

www.equifax.com

1-800-525-6285

Experian

www.experian.com

1-888-397-3742

TransUnion

www.transunion.com

1-800-680-7289



Our Commitment

Protecting personal information is a responsibility MIG takes seriously. MIG has strengthened its security controls and continues to evaluate and enhance its safeguards.

We regret any concern this incident may cause and appreciate the trust placed in us.

SOURCE: Mortgage Investors Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/mortgage-investors-group-provides-update-on-cybersecurity-incident-1121998