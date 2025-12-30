Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.12.2025
30.12.2025 20:26 Uhr
McCormick Systems: McCormick Construction Estimating Software Launches Enhanced Website Experience

CHANDLER, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / December 30, 2025 / McCormick Systems, a leader in construction estimating software since 1979, has launched a comprehensive website redesign aimed at providing contractors with faster access to critical product information and resources.

The redesigned website emphasizes McCormick's core mission: delivering all-in-one estimating and digital takeoff solutions specifically built for the electrical, plumbing and mechanical trades. With more than 40 years of industry experience, McCormick has established itself as America's premier construction estimating and digital takeoff software provider.

"For over four decades, we've been committed to helping contractors streamline their bidding process with customizable, efficient and accurate software solutions," said Paul Wheaton, President of McCormick Systems. "Our enhanced website reflects our ongoing dedication to innovation and makes it easier than ever for contractors to discover how our technology can help them save time and maximize profits."

According to information on the updated site, McCormick's construction estimating software is designed specifically for electrical contractors, plumbers and mechanical estimating professionals, featuring industry-specific databases preloaded with material costs and labor units.

Key features highlighted include:

  • Advanced Estimating Software - The company's advanced solution offers change order management, customizable job screens for bid management, executive dashboards and user-defined reports with detailed job breakouts.

  • Design Estimating Pro - An integrated point-and-click digital takeoff tool that enables users to complete estimating and takeoff functions within a single program, from PDF to proposal.

  • Trade-Specific Solutions - Fully loaded prebuilt databases for electrical, plumbing and mechanical projects, including support for residential, commercial, industrial, low voltage, high voltage, fire suppression systems and more.

The website redesign emphasizes McCormick's cloud-based capabilities, expert support team and true multi-user system architecture that enables real-time collaboration across project teams.

Contractors interested in exploring McCormick's construction estimating solutions can visit the company's website here or request a personalized demonstration of the software platform.

About McCormick Systems

McCormick is an all-in-one estimating and digital takeoff for the electrical, plumbing and mechanical and trades. McCormick features Design Estimating Pro - a digital takeoff tool where users can design-build in one program - built-in change order tracking and unlimited change order management. For information, call (800) 444-4890 or email msi@mccormicksys.com

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com
(800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist
SIllius@foundationsoft.com
(800) 811-5926 x 4823

SOURCE: McCormick Systems



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/mccormick-construction-estimating-software-launches-enhanced-webs-1120526

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
