Aircraft Engine Lease Finance, Inc.: AELF Closes Financing Facility with Natixis CIB

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / December 30, 2025 / Aircraft Engine Lease Finance Inc. (AELF), a leading US-based commercial aircraft lessor, announced the establishment of a new warehouse credit facility with Natixis Corporate and Investment Banking (Natixis CIB), providing up to $100 million in committed capital. This marks AELF's first financing with the French bank and represents a strategic step forward for the company which will support the expansion of AELF's mid-life aircraft leasing strategy.

The warehouse facility provides AELF with enhanced financial flexibility and acquisition capacity to capitalize on opportunities in the mid-life aircraft segment. According to AELF, the facility will support the strategic acquisition of highly liquid aircraft, primarily the Boeing 737-800 and Airbus A330 families. These aircraft offer operators a combination of proven reliability, attractive operating economics, immediate deployment capability and significant value relative to new aircraft alternatives in today's constrained supply environment.

"As we continue to employ capital markets to grow our fleet of mid-life aircraft, we are pleased to welcome this important partnership with Natixis, who understands our business model and shares an aligned vision for AELF's long-term development," said AJ Issenman, Director of Capital Markets at AELF. "We close 2025 with the addition of key staff, key asset acquisitions and productive new partnerships. This warehouse facility provides us with capital flexibility and firepower to build upon our momentum. We look forward to further developing the business throughout 2026 and beyond."

"AELF's focused approach to the mid-life aircraft segment demonstrates their deep market understanding and ability to identify attractive risk-adjusted returns in a dynamic leasing environment," said Yevgeniya Levitin, Managing Director and Head of Aviation Americas at Natixis CIB. "We are excited to support their expansion in this high-demand area of the aviation market and believe their disciplined investment approach will create value for all stakeholders."

AELF's experienced technical and remarketing teams identify assets with strong value-creation potential, which they actively manage through periods of transition, optimizing maintenance planning and maximizing residual values throughout the aircraft lifecycle. The Natixis CIB facility provides AELF with competitive terms and offers operational efficiency while maintaining financial discipline as the company scales its platform.

ABOUT AELF

AELF is an experienced, US-based commercial aircraft lessor offering customized, flexible capital solutions to airlines, lessors, banks and non-traditional aircraft owners. AELF has been in operation for over a decade and is continually expanding its commercial aircraft and engine portfolio. AELF acquires aircraft on long term lease with a broad range of airline partners and acquires dormant or stub leased assets and completes maintenance and re-marketing programs to return them to service. AELF is an Expedition Partners company. Learn more at www.aelfinc.com and www.expeditionpartnersllc.com.

