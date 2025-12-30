Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.12.2025
Tidal Wave Auto Spa Concludes 2025 With Grand Opening in Alpharetta, Georgia

Fifth Largest Conveyor Car Wash Company Celebrates Opening of Thirteenth Atlanta Metro Location with Free Washes

THOMASTON, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 30, 2025 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the nation's fastest-growing car wash companies, is pleased to announce its final grand opening of 2025 is in Alpharetta, GA, at 5595 Logistics Drive.

To celebrate the opening with the community, the brand-new Alpharetta location is offering eight days of free premium car washes from December 30 - January 7. This limited-time promotion lets customers experience the company's premium wash option, Graph-X4, at no cost. Additionally, any new customer who joins a Tidal Wave Clean Club unlimited wash membership during Grand Opening week will enjoy their first month of unlimited washes for $9.97, for savings up to $40.

"Opening the brand-new Alpharetta location is a wonderful way for us to close out 2025," said Tidal Wave Auto Spa CEO and Founder Scott Blackstock. "We are always excited to expand our footprint within our home state - and as the official car wash of the Atlanta Braves, we're thrilled to now have thirteen convenient locations serving the Greater Atlanta metro. As I reflect on the past year, I am proud of the progress we have made as a company and look forward to continuing our momentum into the new year."

Alpharetta, GA Location: 5595 Logistics Drive, Alpharetta, GA 30004

Nearby Locations: Roswell - Holcomb Bridge, Marietta - Canton Rd, Marietta - Roswell Rd, Marietta - Marietta Square, Marietta - Powder Springs St

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is committed to providing every customer with an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and welcoming locations, and friendly customer service. With single wash options starting at $12, unlimited car wash memberships and family plans, and fleet plans for businesses, Tidal Wave delivers wash options to fit every need.

Tidal Wave proudly serves customers at 304 express wash locations across the United States, including fifty-seven Georgia locations. The company opened nineteen locations in 2025, and will continue its growth in the new year with grand openings in Montana, Florida, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, and more.

For additional information about Tidal Wave Auto Spa, please visit: https://www.tidalwaveautospa.com/.

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa
Tidal Wave Auto Spa was founded over 20 years ago in Thomaston, GA, by husband and wife, Scott and Hope Blackstock. What started as a small-town self-service car wash business evolved into the first conveyor car wash open in Georgia and is now the fifth-largest conveyor car wash company in the nation, with 304 locations spanning 30 states. Tidal Wave is dedicated to delivering an exceptional car wash experience for every customer through industry-leading car care technology, clean and inviting locations, and outstanding customer service. The company is equally committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves, raising over $7 million for local programs, service organizations, and non-profit organizations through its fundraising program and annual Charity Day event.

Contact Information:
media@tidalwaveautospa.com

SOURCE: Tidal Wave Auto Spa



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/tidal-wave-auto-spa-concludes-2025-with-grand-opening-in-alpharetta-georgia-1122454

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
