Tidal Wave Auto Spa Concludes 2025 With Grand Opening in Alpharetta, Georgia

Fifth Largest Conveyor Car Wash Company Celebrates Opening of Thirteenth Atlanta Metro Location with Free Washes

THOMASTON, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 30, 2025 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the nation's fastest-growing car wash companies, is pleased to announce its final grand opening of 2025 is in Alpharetta, GA , at 5595 Logistics Drive .

To celebrate the opening with the community, the brand-new Alpharetta location is offering eight days of free premium car washes from December 30 - January 7. This limited-time promotion lets customers experience the company's premium wash option, Graph-X4 , at no cost. Additionally, any new customer who joins a Tidal Wave Clean Club unlimited wash membership during Grand Opening week will enjoy their first month of unlimited washes for $9.97, for savings up to $40.

"Opening the brand-new Alpharetta location is a wonderful way for us to close out 2025," said Tidal Wave Auto Spa CEO and Founder Scott Blackstock. "We are always excited to expand our footprint within our home state - and as the official car wash of the Atlanta Braves, we're thrilled to now have thirteen convenient locations serving the Greater Atlanta metro. As I reflect on the past year, I am proud of the progress we have made as a company and look forward to continuing our momentum into the new year."

Alpharetta, GA Location : 5595 Logistics Drive, Alpharetta, GA 30004

Nearby Locations: Roswell - Holcomb Bridge , Marietta - Canton Rd , Marietta - Roswell Rd , Marietta - Marietta Square , Marietta - Powder Springs St

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is committed to providing every customer with an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and welcoming locations, and friendly customer service. With single wash options starting at $12, unlimited car wash memberships and family plans , and fleet plans for businesses, Tidal Wave delivers wash options to fit every need.

Tidal Wave proudly serves customers at 304 express wash locations across the United States, including fifty-seven Georgia locations . The company opened nineteen locations in 2025, and will continue its growth in the new year with grand openings in Montana , Florida , South Carolina , Virginia , Georgia, and more.

For additional information about Tidal Wave Auto Spa, please visit: https://www.tidalwaveautospa.com/ .

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa was founded over 20 years ago in Thomaston, GA, by husband and wife, Scott and Hope Blackstock. What started as a small-town self-service car wash business evolved into the first conveyor car wash open in Georgia and is now the fifth-largest conveyor car wash company in the nation, with 304 locations spanning 30 states. Tidal Wave is dedicated to delivering an exceptional car wash experience for every customer through industry-leading car care technology, clean and inviting locations, and outstanding customer service. The company is equally committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves, raising over $7 million for local programs, service organizations, and non-profit organizations through its fundraising program and annual Charity Day event.

