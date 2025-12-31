American Heritage International, Inc.: American Heritage International and Nordholm Unite to Redefine the Future of Global Coastal Shipping

BROWNSVILLE, TX / ACCESS Newswire / December 30, 2025 / American Heritage International, Inc. (OTC:AHII) today announced the signing of a transformative Heads of Agreement with Nordholm Companies, marking what the parties believe to be a defining moment in the evolution of modern maritime logistics and coastal transportation.

At a time when global supply chains are under unprecedented strain, AHII and its operating subsidiary Roadships are assembling a new integrated shipping system designed from the keel up to move cargo faster, closer to shore, and with far greater flexibility than conventional port-dependent models. The proposed combination with Nordholm brings together vessel innovation, heavy engineering, fabrication capability, and operational know-how into a single execution platform.

"This is not just an asset roll up transaction-it is a deployment of industry skill sets," said AHII CEO, Micheal Nugent. "This is the convergence of vision and capability. Roadships has always been about rethinking how cargo moves. Nordholm gives us the industrial muscle to bring that vision into the real world in pursuit of sovereign infrastructure."

Roadships' system-based approach integrates high-speed Ro/Ro vessels, purpose-built rolling stock, and modular shore interfaces, enabling cargo operations in locations previously considered impractical or impossible. The result is the foundation for a new class of deployable maritime infrastructure-capable of operating beyond the constraints of traditional ports and unlocking entirely new coastal trade routes.

Nordholm Companies, founded by marine engineer Gregory E. Nordholm, P.E., has earned a reputation for tackling complex engineering challenges at sea and ashore. With facilities, fabrication capacity, and hands-on execution experience, Nordholm is positioned to accelerate Roadships' commercialization roadmap and support rapid system deployment at scale. www.nordholmcompanies.com

As disclosed June 23, 2025, American Heritage International launched a research and development initiative focused on building the critical rolling stock for Roadships operations - including the Wombat ship unloader, multi-use trailers, and modular shore ramps. Nordholm has the facilities and manufacturing capabilities to build, manufacture, and support shore-side and sea-going infrastructure equipment for Roadships operations, including the proprietary Wombat ship unloader, which is designed to perform functions similar to a MAFI tractor and may be further developed over time to incorporate electrification and automation capabilities.

Looking forward, the parties envision expanding beyond initial fabrication and assembly into advanced cargo-handling systems, next-generation rolling stock, and future electrification and automation concepts designed to increase speed, safety, and efficiency across the Roadships network. The combination also opens the door to potential global expansion, including enhanced heavy engineering and haulage operations in Australia and other strategic markets.

American Heritage International believes this proposed partnership aligns squarely with the growing policy emphasis on coastal transportation, congestion relief, and resilient domestic and allied supply chains. By pairing capital discipline with industrial execution, AHII aims to position Roadships as a cornerstone platform for the next era of maritime logistics.

The Heads of Agreement sets the framework for final documentation and continued collaboration as the parties work toward definitive agreements. The parties currently anticipate progressing toward definitive agreements in mid-January 2026.

About AHII and Roadships

American Heritage International, Inc. is an investment holding company focused on transport infrastructure, intermodal marine lines, and ship design for blue water highways (short sea coastal trade routes), as well as associated ground equipment supporting modern supply chain transport and warehousing. The company pursues growth through a combination of organic development and acquisitions, with a commitment to responsible capital management and long-term stakeholder value.

In response to the U.S. Maritime Administration's Coastal Transportation Initiative, Roadships, in partnership with Aker Kvaerner Marine, developed a proprietary high-speed Ro/Ro vessel concept intended for coastal transport operations in the United States, Australia, and Europe. The design lineage of the Roadships High Speed Monohull traces back to an earlier vessel concept developed by Kvaerner Masa Yards. Roadships vessels are designed as wave-piercing monohull ships of approximately 200 meters in length overall, with a target service speed of up to 30 knots, an approximate 25-foot draft, and roughly 2,430 lane-meters of cargo capacity, providing space for up to 148 standard 53-foot trailers. The vessels are designed to maximize dispatch efficiency through dual-deck simultaneous loading and discharge operations, minimizing obstructions and eliminating turning lanes.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding AHII's proposed acquisitions, development plans, infrastructure strategies, and financing activities. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties. AHII undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

