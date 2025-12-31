Ayar Law Opens Grand Rapids Office to Serve Western Michigan

Led by Grand Rapids native Erik VanderWeyden, the new location brings skilled tax representation to the region.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI / ACCESS Newswire / December 30, 2025 / Ayar Law, a firm dedicated to resolving federal and state tax collection, audit, and criminal matters, will open a new office in Grand Rapids on January 1, 2026. The expansion brings expert tax controversy representation to West Michigan from its new location at 3940 Peninsular Drive, Suite 230.

The new office will be led by attorney Erik VanderWeyden, who was born and raised in Grand Rapids. Before returning to Grand Rapids, Erik spent over a decade at a national law firm based in Chicago, assisting corporate clients with complex tax controversy matters. VanderWeyden has a proven record of negotiating multi-million dollar settlements and securing substantial penalty reductions for clients.

"I became a lawyer because I wanted to help people navigate challenging and stressful situations with confidence and clarity," said VanderWeyden. " I look forward to serving my home community by providing strategic, effective representation for those dealing with the complexities of the tax system."

