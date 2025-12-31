GCE Global Solutions Corp. Announces Strategic Acquisition of GCE Payroll Advisers Inc. to Strengthen Global EOR and Payroll Platform

MONTREAL, Dec. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GCE Global Solutions Corp., a global provider of workforce, payroll, and compliance solutions, today announced the strategic acquisition of GCE Payroll Advisers Inc., reinforcing its position as a scalable, compliance-driven platform for Employer of Record (EOR) and cross-border payroll services.

The acquisition represents a key milestone in GCE's long-term growth strategy, expanding its operational capabilities, regulatory depth, and international footprint. By integrating GCE Payroll Advisers Inc. into its global ecosystem, GCE enhances its ability to support organizations managing complex employment, payroll, and compliance requirements across multiple jurisdictions.

"This strategic acquisition reflects our commitment to building a robust, future-ready global platform," said Andrés Mauricio Rojas Díaz. "As companies continue to expand internationally, they require partners with the infrastructure, compliance expertise, and operational maturity to manage global workforce complexity. This transaction strengthens our ability to deliver scalable, compliant, and sustainable solutions."

GCE Payroll Advisers Inc. brings specialized expertise in international payroll operations and regulatory advisory, complementing GCE Global Solutions Corp.'s existing EOR and workforce management offerings. Together, the combined capabilities position GCE as a long-term strategic partner for companies seeking reliable global employment solutions.

"This announcement marks an important step in how GCE presents itself to the market," said Mariana Zerda. "It reinforces our evolution toward a unified global platform and provides clarity and confidence to clients and partners as we continue to scale internationally."

Following the acquisition, clients of both organizations will benefit from enhanced service continuity, expanded geographic coverage, and deeper compliance support, while maintaining the high standards of service that define the GCE brand.

About GCE Global Solutions Corp.

GCE Global Solutions Corp. is a global workforce solutions company specializing in Employer of Record (EOR), international payroll, compliance advisory, and cross-border workforce management. GCE enables organizations to expand internationally by simplifying regulatory complexity and delivering scalable, compliance-driven solutions.

About GCE Payroll Advisers Inc.

GCE Payroll Advisers Inc. is an international payroll advisory firm providing payroll management, compliance support, and workforce consulting services to companies operating across multiple jurisdictions.

