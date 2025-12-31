Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 31.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Batterie-Revolution könnte 2026 alles schlagen - jetzt hinschauen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
31.12.2025 04:24 Uhr
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GCE Global Solutions Corp. Announces Strategic Acquisition of GCE Payroll Advisers Inc. to Strengthen Global EOR and Payroll Platform

MONTREAL, Dec. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GCE Global Solutions Corp., a global provider of workforce, payroll, and compliance solutions, today announced the strategic acquisition of GCE Payroll Advisers Inc., reinforcing its position as a scalable, compliance-driven platform for Employer of Record (EOR) and cross-border payroll services.

GCE Payroll NEXUS

The acquisition represents a key milestone in GCE's long-term growth strategy, expanding its operational capabilities, regulatory depth, and international footprint. By integrating GCE Payroll Advisers Inc. into its global ecosystem, GCE enhances its ability to support organizations managing complex employment, payroll, and compliance requirements across multiple jurisdictions.

"This strategic acquisition reflects our commitment to building a robust, future-ready global platform," said Andrés Mauricio Rojas Díaz. "As companies continue to expand internationally, they require partners with the infrastructure, compliance expertise, and operational maturity to manage global workforce complexity. This transaction strengthens our ability to deliver scalable, compliant, and sustainable solutions."

GCE Payroll Advisers Inc. brings specialized expertise in international payroll operations and regulatory advisory, complementing GCE Global Solutions Corp.'s existing EOR and workforce management offerings. Together, the combined capabilities position GCE as a long-term strategic partner for companies seeking reliable global employment solutions.

"This announcement marks an important step in how GCE presents itself to the market," said Mariana Zerda. "It reinforces our evolution toward a unified global platform and provides clarity and confidence to clients and partners as we continue to scale internationally."

Following the acquisition, clients of both organizations will benefit from enhanced service continuity, expanded geographic coverage, and deeper compliance support, while maintaining the high standards of service that define the GCE brand.

About GCE Global Solutions Corp.

GCE Global Solutions Corp. is a global workforce solutions company specializing in Employer of Record (EOR), international payroll, compliance advisory, and cross-border workforce management. GCE enables organizations to expand internationally by simplifying regulatory complexity and delivering scalable, compliance-driven solutions.

About GCE Payroll Advisers Inc.

GCE Payroll Advisers Inc. is an international payroll advisory firm providing payroll management, compliance support, and workforce consulting services to companies operating across multiple jurisdictions.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2853081/GCE_Global_Solutions_Corp__GCE_Global_Solutions_Corp__Announces.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gce-global-solutions-corp-announces-strategic-acquisition-of-gce-payroll-advisers-inc-to-strengthen-global-eor-and-payroll-platform-302651034.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.