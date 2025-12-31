Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 31.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Batterie-Revolution könnte 2026 alles schlagen - jetzt hinschauen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
31.12.2025 05:06 Uhr
169 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LA ROCHE-POSAY ANNOUNCES SUN YINGSHA AS BRAND SPOKESPERSON (SERUM & MASK) AND GLOBAL PARTNER

SHANGHAI, Dec. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- La Roche-Posay-the most prescribed skincare brand worldwide, recommended by over 100,000 dermatologists-officially announces Sun Yingsha as its Brand Spokesperson (Serum & Mask) and Global Partner on December 31, 2025.

LA ROCHE-POSAY ANNOUNCES SUN YINGSHA AS BRAND SPOKESPERSON (SERUM & MASK) AND GLOBAL PARTNER

The Chinese table tennis player Sun Yingsha, who is currently holding the world No.1 ranking in women's singles[1], has become a defining figure in her sport through her unwavering willpower and deep passion for the game. Her outstanding achievements and charisma strongly resonate with sports fans and Gen-Z consumers worldwide, making her a natural fit with La Roche-Posay's life-changing skincare spirit.

As the most prescribed brand worldwide from dermatological recommendation[2], La Roche-Posay has been at the forefront of dermatological research for over five decades. Through this partnership, the brand resonates strategically with Sun Yingsha to promote professional, safe and effective skincare solutions for consumers, from newborns to cancer patients, from UV protection to repairing the severely-injured skin, bringing a better life to all skin.

[1] International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), November2025.

[2] Survey conducted among the dermocosmetic market carried out by APLUSA and other partners between January 2024 and May 2024, involving dermatologists in 31 countries, representing more than 80% of the worldwide GDP. pecialists across 31 countries/regions, representing over 80% of global GDP.

CONTACT:
Icey Han
Icey.Han@qingmutec.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2852655/LA_ROCHE_POSAY_ANNOUNCES_SUN_YINGSHA_AS_BRAND_SPOKESPERSON__SERUM___MASK__AND_GLOBAL_PARTNER.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/la-roche-posay-announces-sun-yingsha-as-brand-spokesperson-serum--mask-and-global-partner-302650642.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.