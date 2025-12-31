Skyworth PV Secures 10 MW Solar Project in Italy

Italian project award and continued progress in France support the company's expansion across the European clean energy market

MILAN, Dec. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyworth PV, a global provider of photovoltaic solutions, has achieved another milestone in its global expansion with the execution of an agreement for a 10 MW distributed photovoltaic power plant project in Ocre, a town in Italy's Abruzzo region. This agreement marks the start of the project's construction phase. The latest achievement, coupled with the steady progress of a separate 10 MW project in Bordeaux, France, highlights the company's continued momentum in building a resilient, scalable clean energy network across key European markets.

The successful execution of the agreement in Italy exemplifies Skyworth PV's disciplined execution of its international growth strategy and reflects the role of global renewable energy providers in supporting the worldwide energy transition through bankable, long-term solutions.

1. Strategic Focus: Targeting Key Markets and Expanding the European Footprint

Amidst a dynamic and competitive global PV environment, Skyworth PV remains committed to its global strategy by prioritizing investment in established, high-potential international markets. Italy, benefiting from abundant solar resources and a mature regulatory framework, has long been a key European market for the company. This new Italian project, in tandem with other initiatives like the 10 MW Bordeaux project in France, contributes to Europe's energy transformation.

This development not only strengthens Skyworth PV's European project portfolio and reinforces its operational execution and brand presence in regional markets, but also lays a solid foundation for its further expansion across the continent.

2. Project Snapshot: Building a Green Benchmark and Delivering Clean Power

Located near the border of Italy's Lazio and Abruzzo regions, the project has an installed capacity of 10 MW. Upon completion, it is expected to generate approximately 14.059 million kWh of electricity annually. This will meaningfully reduce local carbon emissions each year while ensuring a stable supply of clean electricity.

The project, now in the "Ready to Build" (RTB) stage, has secured a place in the Italian government's feed-in tariff auction mechanism, supporting its future grid connection and long-term revenue stability.

3. Innovative Model: Integrating Local Expertise and Setting a New Partnership Paradigm

The project is being implemented by a joint venture between Skyworth PV and a local Italian partner. As the EPC contractor, Skyworth PV takes full responsibility for the plant's overall construction and supply of key equipment.

The JV structure reflects Skyworth PV's emphasis on compliance and market-driven localization in overseas markets. It effectively combines the company's strengths in PV technology, product manufacturing, and project financing with the Italian partner's deep understanding of the local market, regulations and resources. This collaboration facilitates efficient and compliant project implementation and establishes a commercially sustainable model of shared risk, shared benefit and complementary strengths. It offers a replicable and scalable cross-border partnership model, providing a reference framework for other clean energy companies expanding globally.

The successful signing in Italy and the steady progress in France mark a significant milestone in Skyworth PV's global journey. These projects reflect the company's long-term commitment to accelerating the global clean energy transition and demonstrate its growing role in delivering reliable solar infrastructure across international markets.

Skyworth PV remains committed to deepening its global presence. By harnessing its advanced technologies and local partnerships, the company will continue to drive the global energy transition and expand access to clean power for communities worldwide.

