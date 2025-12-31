Anzeige
Mittwoch, 31.12.2025
31.12.2025 07:06 Uhr
UGREEN Launches Fast-Charging Power Kit Under the Theme "Stay Connected, Stay Together" for Festive Celebrations in the Middle East

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UGREEN, a consumer electronics brand focused on practical tech for everyday life, has launched its "Stay Connected, Stay Together" campaign for users in the Middle East. This campaign is designed for family gatherings and festive celebrations, keeping devices powered so people can stay close, share more, and worry less about low batteries and missing essentials. With a focus on togetherness and shared moments, the campaign aligns with the peak festive period, including New Year, the Dubai Shopping Festival, and Eid al-Fitr.

UGREEN Fast-Charging Power Kit Under the Theme of

As part of the campaign, UGREEN is introducing a limited-edition Fast-Charging Power Kit in a gift-box format. With refined packaging designed for gifting, the kit is made for festive occasions and shared moments.

The UGREEN Fast-Charging Power Kit brings together four carefully chosen products that cover everyday charging and tracking needs.

  • UGREEN Nexode Power Bank with Built-in USB-C Cable 45W 20000mAh for weekend trips and long days away from the socket. One owner commented on Amazon that it is powerful enough to charge a MacBook, iPhone, action camera, and iPad for a whole weekend.
  • UGREEN Nexode 45W Charger with Retractable USB-C Cable for neat, tangle-free charging at home or in hotels. A reviewer highlighted its solid build quality and loved the retractable USB-C cable, which removes extra clutter when travelling.
  • UGREEN FineTrack Smart Finder to help users quickly locate keys, bags, and other essentials. Users praise the simple setup and smooth integration with Apple's Find My network.
  • UGREEN USB-C to USB-C PD Fast Charging Cable 60W for reliable high-speed charging across different devices. One UAE customer described it as an "excellent product overall" that offers dependable performance at a fair price.

The Power Kit is now available in the UAE on Amazon, Noon, Virgin, Jumbo, Lulu, and Sharaf DG. In KSA, it will be available from February on Amazon, Noon, and in offline retail stores. More than a simple bundle, it is designed to turn everyday tech into moments of genuine human connection.

Through this campaign, UGREEN sends warm holiday blessings to Middle Eastern users and underlines its commitment to them. UGREEN will also partner with influencers in the Middle East to host New Year and Ramadan-themed gifting activities on social media. For more information on the Power Kit, please visit the UGREEN official website.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2852817/1920x1080.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ugreen-launches-fast-charging-power-kit-under-the-theme-stay-connected-stay-together-for-festive-celebrations-in-the-middle-east-302650633.html

