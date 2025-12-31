Waaree Energies crossed 20 GW of approved solar module manufacturing capacity after its Chikhli plant was added to the Indian Ministry of New and Renewable Energy's (MNRE) Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM), strengthening domestic supply for utility-scale projects.From pv magazine India Waaree Energies' Chikhli facility in the Indian state of Gujarat has been added to the MNRE's ALMM with an approved capacity of 16.444 GW. The listing brings Waaree's total solar module manufacturing capacity in India to 20.17 GW, including capacity from Indosolar. The updated ALMM entry includes ...

