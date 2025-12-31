DJ Amundi Global Corporate Bond 1-5Y ESG - UCITS ETF DR Hedged GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Corporate Bond 1-5Y ESG - UCITS ETF DR Hedged GBP (C) (GCSG LN) Amundi Global Corporate Bond 1-5Y ESG - UCITS ETF DR Hedged GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s) 31-Dec-2025 / 09:11 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Corporate Bond 1-5Y ESG - UCITS ETF DR Hedged GBP (C) DEALING DATE: 30-Dec-2025 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 55.0687 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5286756 CODE: GCSG LN ISIN: LU2382233182 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2382233182 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GCSG LN LEI Code: 222100AVKM1M7Q2EFT37 Sequence No.: 413311 EQS News ID: 2253174 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

