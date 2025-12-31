The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.: Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
(TMICC or the Company)
NOTIFICATION OF A TRANSACTION OF A PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES (PDMR)
The Company notifies the following acquisition of ordinary shares of EUR3.50 each (Shares) of a PDMR.
|PDMR
|Number of Shares
|Vanessa Vilar
|7,491
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU and UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.
| 1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of natural person
|Vanessa Vilar
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Legal Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|25490052LLF3XH6G9847
|4
|Details of the transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|30-DEC-2025
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS
|EUR
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|Acquisition
|13.35
|7,491
|100,004.85
|Aggregated
|13.35
|7,491
|100,004.85
