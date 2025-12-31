The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.: Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.

(TMICC or the Company)

NOTIFICATION OF A TRANSACTION OF A PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES (PDMR)

The Company notifies the following acquisition of ordinary shares of EUR3.50 each (Shares) of a PDMR.

PDMR Number of Shares Vanessa Vilar 7,491

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU and UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Vanessa Vilar 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







Chief Legal Officer b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS EUR Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Acquisition 13.35 7,491 100,004.85 Aggregated 13.35 7,491 100,004.85

Enquiries Media Relations

media.relations-tmicc@magnumicecream.com (mailto:media.relations-tmicc@magnumicecream.com)



Investor Relations

investor.relations-tmicc@magnumicecream.com (mailto:investor.relations-tmicc@magnumicecream.com)

About The Magnum Ice Cream Company

The Magnum Ice Cream Company is the world's largest ice cream company. With an unrivalled portfolio of brands including global power brands Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, Wall's and Cornetto, and with a global fleet of nearly 3 million freezers, our products are available in 80 countries. The company generated €7.9 billion in revenue in 2024. TMICC's legal entity identifier is 25490052LLF3XH6G9847. For more information, visit The Magnum Ice Cream Company website.