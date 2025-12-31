Shifting utility costs from usage rates to fixed monthly fees may penalize efficiency and fail to provide the financial incentive necessary to drive widespread electrification.From pv magazine USA In California and other high-cost states like New York and in the New England states, some utilities are imposing or proposing to impose fixed charges on customers while lowering variable energy charges. They contend that this will accelerate electrification. Is that a valid premise? Not in my opinion. It's just a shell game between fixed and variable charges. If fixed charges are raised and energy ...

