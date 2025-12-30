Profound Medical Corp. Announces Closing of Private Placement

TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF; TSX:PRN) ("Profound" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced private placement of common shares to Canadian investors (the "Offering").

Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued an aggregate of 921,428 common shares at a price of US$7.00 per common share, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately US$6.45 million.

The common shares sold pursuant to the Offering are subject to a hold period of four months plus one day from the closing date of the Offering under Canadian securities laws.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for expansion of its sales and marketing, working capital, research and development, strategic transactions and general corporate purposes.

The securities being offered under the Offering have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements and applicable U.S. state securities laws. The Company has agreed to file a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission registering the resale of the common shares issued in the private placement within four months from the closing date of the Offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the Company's securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Profound Medical Corp.

Profound is a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets AI-powered, MRI-guided, incision-free therapies for the ablation of diseased tissue.

Profound is commercializing TULSA-PRO- , a technology that combines real-time MRI, AI-enhanced planning, robotically-driven transurethral ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control. The TULSA Procedure, performed using the TULSA-PRO system, has the potential of becoming a mainstream treatment modality across the entire prostate disease spectrum; ranging from low-, intermediate-, or high-risk prostate cancer; to hybrid patients suffering from both prostate cancer and benign prostatic hyperplasia ("BPH"); to men with BPH only; and also, to patients requiring salvage therapy for radio-recurrent localized prostate cancer. The TULSA Procedure employs real-time MR guidance for precision to preserve patients' urinary continence and sexual function, while killing the targeted prostate tissue via precise sound absorption technology that gently heats it to 55-57°C. TULSA is an incision- and radiation-free "one-and-done" procedure performed in a single session that takes a few hours. Virtually all prostate shapes and sizes can be safely, effectively, and efficiently treated with TULSA. There is no bleeding associated with the procedure; no hospital stay is required; and most TULSA patients report quick recovery to their normal routine. TULSA-PRO is CE marked, Health Canada approved, and 510(k) cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA").

Profound is also commercializing Sonalleve- , an innovative therapeutic platform that is CE marked for the treatment of uterine fibroids, adenomyosis, pain palliation of bone metastases, desmoid tumors and osteoid osteoma. Sonalleve has also been approved by the China National Medical Products Administration for the non-invasive treatment of uterine fibroids and has FDA approval under a Humanitarian Device Exemption for the treatment of osteoid osteoma. Profound is in the early stages of exploring additional potential treatment markets for Sonalleve where the technology has been shown to have clinical application, such as non-invasive ablation of abdominal cancers and hyperthermia for cancer therapy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Profound and its business which may include, but is not limited to, statements relating to the Company's anticipated use of proceeds from the Offering and the intended registration of the common shares. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Profound. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company. Although Profound has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Other factors and risks that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements are described in Profound's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings made with U.S. and Canadian securities regulators, available at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Profound undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, other than as required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Kilmer

Investor Relations

skilmer@profoundmedical.com

T: 647.872.4849