Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc.: Chibougamau Independent Mines Completes "Flow-Through" Financing

ROUYN-NORANDA, Québec, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc. (CBG-TSX-V in Canada, CLL1-Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin and Lang & Schwarz Stock Exchanges in Germany, CMAUF-OTC in the US) is pleased to announce that it has completed a "flow-through" private placement by issuing 689,655 "flow-through" shares at a price of $0.29 per share for proceeds of approximately $200,000. Chibougamau will use the proceeds from the private placement for exploration on its Lac Chibougamau property in Québec.

As a result of the closing of the private placement, there are 61,755,191 common shares of Chibougamau issued and outstanding. Under applicable securities legislation and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the 689,655 shares issued at the closing of the private placement are subject to a four-month hold period expiring on May 1, 2026.

