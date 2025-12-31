SAAB AB: Saab receives order for RBS 70 Bolide missiles from Lithuania

Saab has received an order for RBS 70 Bolide missiles from the Lithuanian Ministry of National Defence. The order value is SEK 3 billion and deliveries are expected to take place 2028-2032.

The order is placed within a framework agreement for Saab's short-range air defence missile solution RBS 70 NG between Saab, the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) and the Lithuanian Ministry of National Defence.

"With this order, we continue our commitment to supporting the Lithuanian Armed Forces' with our world-leading RBS 70 missiles. These form a key part of the nation's air defence capability and contribute to keeping Lithuania's airspace safe," says Görgen Johansson, head of Saab's business area Dynamics.

Lithuania has been a user of Saab's short-range air defence solution RBS 70 since 2004. RBS 70 NG is also included in Saab's vehicle-integrated mobile air defence solution (MSHORAD) acquired by Lithuania and which acts as a protective shield for moving units.

Contact

Saab Press Centre

+46 (0)734 180 018

presscentre@saabgroup.com



Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 27,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.

