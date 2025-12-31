Marti sets new targets for March 31, 2026 of 3.80 million riders and 485 thousand registered drivers

Marti Technologies, Inc. ("Marti" or the "Company") (NYSE American: MRT), Türkiye's leading mobility super app, announced today that as of December 31, 2025, Marti's ride-hailing service has reached 3.38 million riders and 450 thousand registered drivers, exceeding the December 31, 2025 targets of 3.30 million riders and 450 thousand registered drivers.

Marti's number of ride-hailing riders grew 34% from August 12, 2025 to December 31, 2025. The number of registered drivers grew 26% during the same time period. The fast growth in both the rider and driver sides of Marti's ride-hailing marketplace demonstrates large demand for the service across Türkiye. The service intends to provide readily available, safe, and affordable rides for riders, while providing economic opportunities for drivers across the income spectrum.

Encouraged by the growth in the rider and driver bases of its ride-hailing business, Marti has set targets for 3.80 million riders and 485 thousand registered drivers by March 31, 2026.

Of Marti's 450 thousand registered drivers, 316 thousand are in Türkiye's largest city, Istanbul. This is in contrast to 20 thousand taxis serving the city. With 16 times as many registered drivers as taxis serving the city of Istanbul, Marti is able to offer widespread availability across the city. Furthermore, Marti's drivers undergo formal background checks before acceptance onto the service, thereby contributing to rider safety. The average rating of Marti's ride-hailing drivers by riders is 4.8 out of 5 stars.

The shares of Marti's riders and registered drivers outside of Istanbul have both grown significantly, reflecting continued execution of Marti's nationwide ride-hailing expansion strategy. The Company successfully expanded ride-hailing services during the summer of 2025 into six major metropolitan areas, Bursa, Konya, Adana, Kocaeli, Mersin, and Kayseri, and subsequently completed its broadest single expansion to date with the launch of services in Aydin, Denizli, Eskisehir, Gaziantep, Manisa, Mugla, Sakarya, Samsun, Tekirdag, and Yalova. As a result of these expansion waves, Marti's ride-hailing operations now span 20 markets across Türkiye, covering approximately 80% of the country's GDP

Over the last twelve months, the proportion of Marti's riders based outside of Istanbul has grown from 16% to 31%, while the share of Marti's registered drivers based outside of Istanbul has grown from 21% to 30%. This increased geographic diversification underscores the nationwide demand for Marti's services and supports the Company's long-term growth trajectory beyond Istanbul.

McKinsey Company, a consultancy group, estimates the taxi market size in Türkiye at $9 billion to $12 billion as of 2021. Further, under the "Disruptive Scenario 2030", ride-hailing is expected to increase the size of the taxi market by offering cheaper and more convenient rides. McKinsey Company estimates the potential size of the Turkish ride-hailing market in 2030 at $15 billion to $20 billion

Expectations and targets are not necessarily indicative of future attainment.

About Marti:

Founded in 2018, Marti is Türkiye's leading mobility app, offering a wide variety of transportation services. Marti operates a ride-hailing service that matches riders with car, motorcycle and taxi drivers; delivery services; and a large fleet of rental e-mopeds, e-bikes and e-scooters. All of Marti's offerings are serviced by proprietary software systems and IoT infrastructure. For more information, visit www.marti.tech.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements related to the anticipated growth, including the number of riders and registered drivers of the ride-hailing business, the ride-hailing targets by March 31, 2026, and the expected future performance and market opportunities of Marti and the ride-hailing business. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including the risks discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F. Marti undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information or otherwise, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251231585888/en/

Contacts:

Investor Contact

Marti Technologies, Inc.

Turgut Yilmaz

investor.relations@marti.tech