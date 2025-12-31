Anzeige
Mittwoch, 31.12.2025
SILBER-TSUNAMI: $82/Unze - PRINCE SILVER EXPANDIERT BOHRPROGRAMM NACH HISTORISCHEM PREISANSTIEG
31.12.2025 12:06 Uhr
Phemex Launches 30,000 USDT Incentive Program for LIT and MAGMA Trading Pairs

APIA, Samoa, Dec. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Phemex, a user-first crypto exchange, has introduced a structured reward initiative for the newly listed LIT and MAGMA trading pairs. Running from December 31, 2025, to January 7, 2026, the program features a total allocation of 30,000 USDT designed to support liquidity and market engagement within its derivatives ecosystem.

Phemex Launches 30,000 USDT Incentive Program for LIT and MAGMA Trading Pairs

The initiative highlights two infrastructure approaches in the DeFi sector. Lighter (LIT) is an order-book DEX infrastructure focused on institutional-grade capital efficiency and low-latency execution. Magma Finance (MAGMA) is an AMM DEX built for MOVE-based blockchains, utilizing a liquidity incentive engine designed to align the interests of traders, governance participants, and liquidity providers.

To ensure balanced participation, Phemex has partitioned the 30,000 USDT allocation into two categories:

Reward Mechanism Details:

  • Engagement-Based Pool (10,000 USDT): Dedicated to general interaction tasks, including social referrals and daily trading milestones. This pool is intended to broaden the user base for these emerging protocols.
  • Volume-Driven Competition (20,000 USDT): A competitive track focused on futures trading volume for LIT and MAGMA. Rewards are distributed based on ranking performance, with the top three participants eligible for a significant portion of the pool, including a maximum individual reward of 4,000 USDT.

By integrating these specialized protocols, Phemex continues to diversify its high-performance trading environment, providing users with exposure to the latest developments in order-book and MOVE-based AMM technologies.

About Phemex
Founded in 2019, Phemex is a user-first crypto exchange trusted by over 10 million traders worldwide. The platform offers spot and derivatives trading, copy trading, and wealth management products designed to prioritize user experience, transparency, and innovation. With a forward-thinking approach and a commitment to user empowerment, Phemex delivers reliable tools, inclusive access, and evolving opportunities for traders at every level to grow and succeed.

For more information, please visit: https://phemex.com/


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2853279/Phemex_Launches_30_000_USDT_Incentive_Program_LIT_MAGMA_Trading.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2819516/Phemex_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/phemex-launches-30-000-usdt-incentive-program-for-lit-and-magma-trading-pairs-302651201.html

