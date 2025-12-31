Electricity Generation Co. of Bangladesh (EGCB) has issued a procurement notice for a forthcoming 220 MW solar project near its existing 75 MW Sonagazi facility. Once completed, the installation will be the country's largest solar plant to date.Bangladesh's EGCB is inviting construction and consulting firms interested in working on the 220 MW Sonagazi solar project to contact the company for further details. A closing date has not been published. The 220 MW Sonagazi plant, approved earlier this month, will be built in southeast Bangladesh near an existing 75 MW facility. Once completed, it will ...

