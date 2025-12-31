Anzeige
31.12.2025 14:00 Uhr
Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 31

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC

LEI:549300D32517C2M3A561

Transaction in Own Shares

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's ('FCA') Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company announces that it has today purchased 20,000 of its own ordinary shares of 5p each at a price of 774.00p per share. These shares will be held in Treasury.

Following the transaction, the Company's share capital comprises:

Total issued share capital: 66,381,114

Shares held in Treasury (with no voting rights): 33,477,758

Total voting rights: 32,903,356

The total voting rights figure of 32,903,356 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

email: cosec@junipartners.com

Telephone: 0131 378 0500

31 December 2025


© 2025 PR Newswire
