Scientists have developed a floating PV digital twin system, trained on data from 155 physical experiments, using a two-tier artificial neural network (ANN) with a high-fidelity model and a reduced-order model. Predictive performance reached R2 values of 0.9996 for PV surface temperature and 0.9189 for power output.A research team led by scientists from the United Kingdom's Cranfield University has developed an AI-driven digital twin framework for FPV systems. The system uses a physical FPV twin deployed on a water surface, with sensors transmitting data to the cloud and ultimately to the digital ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...