Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 31.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
SILBER-TSUNAMI: $82/Unze - PRINCE SILVER EXPANDIERT BOHRPROGRAMM NACH HISTORISCHEM PREISANSTIEG
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DTQ1 | ISIN: IL0011808354 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
30.12.25 | 21:59
0,736 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JEFFS BRANDS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JEFFS BRANDS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.12.2025 13:48 Uhr
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jeffs' Brands Ltd: Jeffs' Brands: Fort Technology Inc. Announces Intention to List its Common Shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market

Tel Aviv, Israel, Dec. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeffs' Brands Ltd ("Jeffs' Brands" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: JFBR, JFBRW), a data-driven e-commerce company strategically pivoting into homeland security, today announced that the board of directors of its majority-owned subsidiary, Fort Technology Inc. (TSXV: FORT) ("Fort"), approved a strategic initiative to pursue an uplisting of Fort's common shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq").

Fort believes that a listing on Nasdaq will provide enhanced visibility, greater liquidity for its shareholders, and access to a broader pool of institutional and retail investors in the United States and internationally.

Fort's management intends to commence the necessary preparations, including engaging advisors, preparing required filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and satisfying Nasdaq's listing requirements. There is no assurance that the uplisting will be completed, or as to the timing of any such uplisting.

About Jeffs' Brands

Jeffs' Brands is a data-driven company with e-commerce activities operating on the Amazon Marketplace and that has recently expanded into the global homeland security sector through its wholly-owned subsidiary, KeepZone AI Inc. Following a definitive distribution agreement with Scanary Ltd., entered into in December 2025, Jeffs' Brands aims to deliver comprehensive, multi-layered security ecosystems for critical infrastructure worldwide, capitalizing on the homeland security market's significant growth potential while leveraging its expertise in data-driven operations.

For more information on Jeffs' Brands visit https://jeffsbrands.com-

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the Company's future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "should," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "estimate," "anticipate" or other comparable terms. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when discussing the belief that a listing of Fort's common shares on Nasdaq will provide enhanced visibility, greater liquidity for its shareholders, and access to a broader pool of institutional and retail investors in the United States and internationally, Fort's ability to prepare the necessary filings for the SEC, Fort's ability to satisfy Nasdaq listing requirements, and the completion and timing of such an uplisting. The Company's actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the Company's ability to adapt to significant future alterations in Amazon's policies; the Company's ability to sell its existing products and grow the Company's brands and product offerings; the Company's ability to meet its expectations regarding the revenue growth and the demand for e-commerce; the overall global economic environment; the impact of competition and new e-commerce technologies; general market, political and economic conditions in the countries in which the Company operates; projected capital expenditures and liquidity; the impact of possible changes in Amazon's policies and terms of use; the impact of the conditions in Israel; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), on March 31, 2025, and the Company's other filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Michal Efraty
Adi and Michal PR- IR
Investor Relations, Israel
michal@efraty.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.