Auri, Inc.: BDGR Announces Revenue Producing Acquisitions and Management Financial Updates

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / December 31, 2025 / Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. (OTCID:BDGR), ("The Company") a partly held company of Auri Inc, ("OTCID:AURI") and its new management announces end of year Letter to Wish Stakeholders a Happy New Year!

Earlier today, our parent holding company AURI Inc., posted updates for all its subsidiaries and special developments in oil and gas with BDGR.

The company is poised to do great things as we consolidate and launch the initiatives we implemented in 2025. The outlook for AURI and BDGR is very promising with an optimistic forecast. based on information in the new economic climate, especially favoring oil and gas investments. In addition, along with traditional revenue producing companies, we have also introduced our own crypto currencies and NFT's. This new hybrid of traditional public trading companies in tandem with alternative digital assets combination has given our management great encouragement for future expanded revenue and dividends which will produce increased shareholder value.

The company is happy to announce a signed deal with a consulting and advisory group focused on AURI upgrading to the next trading level and featuring all its subsidiary companies; BDGR, PBHG, SUTI, TSRR and UITA.

"This group can literally take us from A to Z! From new acquisitions to preparation of compliance reporting filings and documentation, and introduction to retail and institutional capital support. We are excited for the future here at Auri Inc." explained Edward Vkaser /CEO

The company's advisory consultants and management team have re-structured BDGR for the acquisition deal path which includes combining all operating companies and inground assets into BDGR; and in preparation towards BDGR further uplisting to a larger exchange, within the next planned six months.

In 2025, several of the company subsidiary companies successfully filed the necessary financial statement and corporate disclosures to the SEC and OTC Markets exchange enabling them to be moved to a higher tier listing.

The recent economic expansion and movement in oil and gas markets are perfect platforms for our already invested commodities such as Oil, Gas, silica and fracking sand, as well as water remediation treatments companies that we already own.

The economy is also motivated by the latest political regimes and its follower's chant; "drill baby drill!".

The company is additionally encouraged by many acquisitions offers that have been presented and planned to be accomplished in 2026.

Recently, the company made several disclosures and announcements.

The company's consultants and management structured an acquisition deal path that includes combining all the inground assets into BDGR.

Recent acquisition of RJK Ranch Holdings is the spearhead of the deal flow. The company will release the full Linquist & Co., LLC mining report. The company and management anticipate an optimistic analyst algorithm report on 50 million metric tons in assets at current $ 55.00 per metric ton prices.

"I'm excited to bring my experience, company and knowledge to BDGR. We are introducing my logistics and trucking company, Triumph Energy Services LLC., a revenue producing company that will add and enhance the overall business portfolio of our company. Our CPA will update BDGR financials to reflect our seven-figure revenue model for BDGR. Our strategic value is to enhance all oil, gas, and inground reserves strategic opportunities for all our companies in the portfolio!" We have strategically structured our acquisitions to complement the full Oil and Gas Business markets with our fracking sand deposits and our trucking delivery services to our oil and Gas clients!

stated Bon Haldar, CEO.

"These are very impactful and strategic moves for the company, and other newly formed BDGR subsidiaries. These companies provide vertically integrated services for each group. Adding more revenue producing acquisitions and rare earth assets for each company adds to the overall shareholders value." Explained Mr. Edward Vakser exiting CEO.

Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc., "BDGR" is a forward-looking, innovative technology driven rare earth and mineral holding company. BDGR is a partly owned company by AURI, Inc. "OTCID: AURI". BDGR is acquiring and advancing operations in oil and gas logistics and trucking services while acquiring Sand and other rare earth minerals in North America and internationally.

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate", "project", "intend", "forecast", "anticipate", "plan", "planning", "expect", "believe", "will likely", "should", "could", "would", "may" or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow its business. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history, the limited financial resources, and domestic or global economic conditions -- activities of competitors and the presence of new or additional competition and conditions of equity markets.

