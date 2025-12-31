Ondas Holdings Inc.: Ondas Secures $10 Million in New Autonomous Systems Orders as Global Demand for Multi-Domain Defense Solutions Accelerates

New orders strengthen Ondas' record 2025 trajectory across counter-UAS, UAS, UGVs, and other mission-critical security capabilities

Momentum builds on Ondas' expanding multi-domain autonomy portfolio and growing international program activity

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / December 31, 2025 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of autonomous aerial and ground robot intelligence through its Ondas Autonomous Systems ( OAS ) business unit and private wireless solutions through Ondas Networks, today announced it has received approximately $10 million in new purchase orders across its autonomous systems portfolio. The orders include counter-UAS solutions for critical infrastructure operators, integrated autonomous drone systems, and robotic ground platforms for government security customers. These awards further strengthen Ondas' commercial momentum following its record third-quarter results and reflect growing demand from government and critical infrastructure customers for integrated autonomous air and ground solutions.

"2025 has been a defining year for Ondas, with record results, expanding customer programs, and clear validation of our multi-domain autonomy strategy," said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas. "These new orders underscore the sustained, global demand we are seeing for autonomous air and ground systems and advanced counter-UAS capabilities. Governments and critical infrastructure operators are turning to Ondas for solutions that deliver mission assurance at scale. With one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry and a broadening technology and operating platform, we are well positioned to build on this momentum into 2026 and beyond."

"The market is rapidly shifting toward integrated autonomous capabilities that fuse air, ground, sensing, and cyber technologies into a single operational framework," said Oshri Lugassy, Co-CEO of Ondas Autonomous Systems. "Ondas is one of the few companies able to deliver this System of Systems approach, linking autonomous ISR drones, intelligent sensors, robotic ground systems, and advanced counter-UAS into a unified ecosystem. These new orders reflect growing customer confidence in our ability to deploy scalable, high-performance solutions for complex defense and security missions."

These new orders build on a series of high-impact national security program wins for Ondas this year, including its selection for major counter-UAS deployments at large European international airports which resulted in $16.4 million in orders during the fourth quarter and its recent strategic government tender to develop and field a large-scale autonomous border-protection system deploying thousands of drones as a prime contractor with the initial purchase order expected in January 2026.

Together, these programs highlight the accelerating global demand for persistent, autonomous security solutions capable of protecting airports, borders, ports, energy facilities, and other critical national assets. By fusing autonomous air and ground systems with advanced sensing and cyber technologies, Ondas is delivering a scalable Systems of Systems platform designed to meet the full spectrum of modern defense and homeland security threats.

About Ondas Holdings Inc.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) is a leading provider of autonomous systems and private wireless solutions through its business units Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS), Ondas Capital and Ondas Networks. Ondas' technologies offer a powerful combination of aerial intelligence and next-generation connectivity to enhance security, operational efficiency, and data-driven decision-making across essential industries.

Ondas Autonomous Systems ("OAS") delivers a portfolio of AI-powered defense and security platforms deployed globally to protect sensitive sites, populations, and critical infrastructure. Through its operating companies-American Robotics, Airobotics, Apeiro Motion, Roboteam Ltd., and Sentrycs-OAS provides an integrated suite of autonomous aerial, ground, and counter-UAS solutions. These include the Optimus System, the first FAA-certified small UAS for fully automated aerial security and data capture; Iron Drone Raider, an autonomous counter-UAS interception platform; Roboteam's combat-proven tactical ground robotic systems for special operations and other military forces; Apeiro Motion's advanced ground robotics and tethered UAV systems with proprietary navigation and communications technologies; and Sentrycs' Cyber-over-RF (CoRF) and protocol-manipulation counter-UAS solutions.

Ondas Capital plans to combine advisory services and strategic investment management services to accelerate the rapid scaling and global deployment of unmanned and autonomous systems to Allied defense and security markets.

Ondas Networks provides software-defined wireless broadband technology through its FullMAX platform, based on the IEEE 802.16t standard. This standards-based system delivers high-performance connectivity for mission-critical IoT applications in markets such as rail, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, and government.

For additional information on Ondas Holdings Inc.: www.ondas.com,?X?and?LinkedIn

For Ondas Autonomous Systems:?LinkedIn

For Airobotics:?www.airoboticsdrones.com,?X?and?LinkedIn

For American Robotics:?www.american-robotics.com, X?and?LinkedIn

For?Stenrycs:?www.sentrycs.com,?X?and?LinkedIn

For Roboteam: www.robo-team.com,X and LinkedIn

For Apeiro Motion:?www.apeiro-motion.com,?LinkedIn

For Ondas Networks:?www.ondasnetworks.com,?X?and?LinkedIn

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

