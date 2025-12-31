Auri, Inc.: Auri Inc Presents End of the Year Company Updates for New Year 2026

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / December 31, 2025 / Auri Inc. (OTCID:AURI), a cutting-edge driven incubating holding company, releases end of year report with excitement for the Productive New Year 2026.

The company wished to thank all its loyal shareholders, investors and stakeholders for their steadfast support and great vote of confidence. We wish everyone a happy and a very prosperous New Year!

This end-of-year letter is for the company to update its shareholders with recent developments. Management continues to focus on bringing revenue producing companies and operations into AURI and complement their entire investments portfolio.

"Our team has been continuing to build AURI and our portfolio of companies for the primary objective to create value for our shareholders. Mergers and Acquisitions has been a staple of our business development plan in addition to adding digital assets and "in-ground" assets to our holdings.

Over the past year the company has realigned its business activities and founding assets to focus its initiatives for the sole purpose of building consolidated revenue and issuing stock and cash dividends to its shareholders.

Within the past year, the company has forged new strategic alliances and business ventures that will provide tremendous asset value and revenues for the company and shareholder value in the near term.

The company is advancing its assets and business activities with the use of innovative AI Optimization, Blockchain and Fintech technologies, with updates coming this week," explained Edward Vakser, CEO.

"The company is poised to do great things as we consolidate and launch the initiatives we implemented in 2025. The outlook for AURI Inc., as a Holding company, and its several private and public owned subsidiaries is very promising with an optimistic forecast. based on information in the new economic climate, especially favoring oil and gas investments. In addition, along with traditional revenue producing companies, we have also introduced our own crypto currencies and NFT's. This new hybrid of traditional public trading companies in tandem with alt4rnative digital assets combination has given our management great encouragement for future expanded revenue and dividends which will produce increased shareholder value," stated Edward Vakser, CEO.

Auri, has been growing the past few years internally with additional founder capital investments made within its subsidiaries, Black Dragon Resources, Inc., "OTCID: BDGR, PBS Holding, Inc, "OTCID: PBHG", and TradeStar Resources Corp, "OTCID: TSRR"

The company recently announced a signed deal with a consulting and advisory group focused on AURI upgrading to the next trading level, in addition to supporting the same for the subsidiary companies BDGR, PBHG, SUTI, TSRR and UITA.

"This group can literally take us from A to Z! From new acquisitions to preparation of compliance reporting filings and documentation, and introduction to retail and institutional capital support. We are excited for the future here at Auri Inc.," explained Edward Vkaser, CEO.

In 2025, several of the company subsidiary companies successfully filed the necessary financial statement and corporate disclosures to the SEC and OTC Markets exchange enabling them to be moved to a higher tier listing.

BDGR is now OTCID, PBHG is pending a REG CF upgrade, and TSRR filed for REG CF as well. And we are moving all our CBD-related products to SUTI. These recent developments prompted several proposals offered to AURI for a full NASDAQ filing or SPAC merger.

AURI is currently consolidating its assets to qualify for further tier upgrades with a possible move onto the NASDAQ exchange.

"We always believed that AURI is slated to be trading on NASDAQ, however, if the pathway is through a SPAC merger, then, we would welcome that for our shareholders!" explained Edward Vkaser, CEO.

Recently, AURI entered an acquisition negotiation and is in the process of entering into L.O.I with several companies that complement the company and its subsidiaries mining and extraction plan for precious inground reserves. This includes acquiring additional inground assets with roughly $50m Silica mining possible valuation both in the US and overseas.

Upon the completion of our due diligence, Auri, Inc will be offering its shareholders a "Cash Dividend" of $0.10 a share of 25% of the company's net revenue once the stock has reached $0.10 and maintains $0.10 or greater. Shareholders will receive a distribution every quarter via their brokerage firms once FINRA approves this corporate action, and SEC has accepted the "Cash Dividend" filings.

FINRA approves this corporate action, and SEC has accepted the "Cash Dividend" filings.

"The company will release the most recent reports on all inground assets for proper evaluations.

We believe that the most recent economic battle cry: "Drill, baby, drill" will finally allow Auri Inc., to utilize its investments in oil and gas related products and services, bringing new life to a new and very motivated Oil and Gas industry! Auri has been developing technologies such as EVAP and other fracking and extraction supplementary equipment. We are committed to enhancing these services while keeping environmental clean". Explain Edward Vakser, CEO.

Auri Inc., and one of its subsidiary companies, are in the process of filing documents to the SEC in preparation of acquiring a Digital Asset Treasury Company, "DATCO", which is also known as a "DAT" Corporation. In addition to the DATCO, we will be adding a Digital Asset Management Platform known as a "DAM".

A digital asset treasury is the corporate practice of holding and managing cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, and other digital assets as a core component of a company's financial strategy. While most companies hold only cash and traditional short-term securities, a digital asset treasury company (often called a DAT or DATCO) deliberately and strategically accumulates and manages digital assets.

"Several public companies involved with Crypto currencies and "in-ground" precious assets, minerals and cash flowing properties have made significant strides with negotiations with Auri Inc. We are Laser focused to add these projects and acquisitions to our portfolio, as can be seen with our other public companies and investments," stated Edward Vakser, CEO.

This year, the company announced several milestones that were recently completed.

"Our team is excited to create value for our shareholders. We have 3 more companies scheduled for a tier upgrade. Mergers and Acquisitions has been a staple of our developments concept, however, by adding digital assets and "in-ground" assets. However, acquiring revenue producing companies to the portfolio and our Crypto Currencies adds additional value to our companies," explained Edward Vakser, CEO.

Recently The company shared several new developments:

Auri is preparing a launch for the new Super Token. The new Super AG Token will be trading under symbol AUSI. 2 billion tokens have been created under the AUSI on the Polygon Network and will be listed on XT.com Exchange.

XT.com has 148 million subscribers Under the "Gold" Package being considered by AURI.

BDGR was recently upgraded to PINK.

Several other subsidiaries' filing for OTCID.

Throughout this past year, the company announced several milestones that were recently completed.

Recent Accomplishments:

Formed a strategic partnership that holds rights to gold reserves in Canada.

The company launched its own Cryptocurrency, "AURI" token, www.auritoken.io.



Auri token will be backed by gold reserves AURI holds rights to in Canada.

Forged partnership with European Partner, the government of Moldova.

Establishing a European Crypto Exchange for the processing of purchasing and the sale of crypto coins and NFTs. The Market Potential to reach over 750 million people for the introduction of AURI's tokens, processing, and exchange.

Established R/D division to build AI driven global online marketplace to sell entertainment, media, art, collectibles with the use of many forms of currencies and crypto currencies through the support of innovative technologies from its payment processing partners.

The company has ability to process credit cards, and exchange tokens in Europe utilizing its current relationship with the Company TSYS.

The formation of the Starfest meme coin for the merchandising of all products through the direct selling network, "Starfest" Assets, inventory and Merchandise backing the Starfest coin will include rare art, music, computer software, sports memorabilia, apparel, and countless collectibles.

Formed a strategic alliance known as Melody Production, a high-tech full-service live and studio audio, video, and staging production services and rental equipment company.

The company plans to acquire and produce High End Art and Reproductions, backed by AURI Gold Crypto Currency with a focus on becoming one of the largest Art Publishing and distribution companies in the world.

About AURI, Inc.

AURI Inc. is as good as gold!

AURI, Inc. (OTCID:AURI), www.auri.com is an emerging publicly traded holding company that is engaged in the development, acquisition and investments in gold and rare earth minerals, fine art, media and entertainment content, Real Estate and crypto currencies through its diverse range of subsidiaries and divisions which include BDGR, PBHG, SUTI, TSRR and UITA.

Auri is founded and managed by highly skilled and seasoned executives and investors whose talents, experience and investment interests are based in live and recorded Entertainment and Media Production, Content Development, Audio/Visual Presentations, Fine Art, Merger and Acquisitions, IP Development and acquisitions, Oil and Gas and real-estate investments.

AURI remains dedicated to growing its assets holdings, revenues and to increasing shareholder value.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate", "project", "intend", "forecast", "anticipate", "plan", "planning", "expect", "believe", "will likely", "should", "could", "would", "may" or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow its business. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history, the limited financial resources, and domestic or global economic conditions -- activities of competitors and the presence of new or additional competition and conditions of equity markets.

Press Contact info:

auriincpr@gmail.com

+1 214-418-6940

Twitter: @AURI_OTC

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/auri-inc/

Token Website: www.auritoken.io

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057444009513

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@auri_otc?_t=8deaRcgzNs6&_r=1

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AURI_OTC

Contact Information

Edward Vakser

Chairman/CEO

ev24903@gmail.com

2144186940

SOURCE: Auri Inc.

AURI PR Endo of year update 12 31 25 final

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/auri-inc-%22auri%22-presents-end-of-the-year-company-updates-for-new-year-1122528