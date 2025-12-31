Stockholder approval enables closing of the Sonim asset sale in January 2026

NEXA to continue selling rugged phones and mobile hotspots under the Sonim brand

Transaction allows Sonim to retire debt and provides working capital for new, independent business

Public company to rebrand and focus exclusively on DNA X, a crypto trading platform

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 31, 2025) - Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) today announced that its stockholders approved the previously announced Asset Purchase Agreement with NEXA (formerly Social Mobile) at a special meeting held on December 30, 2025.

The approval authorizes Sonim to complete the sale of substantially all assets related to its rugged mobile phone and hotspot business. The transaction is expected to close in January 2026, subject to customary closing conditions. Proceeds from the transaction are expected to be used to retire debt and provide working capital for the company's cryptocurrency trading platform business.

Following the closing, NEXA, a privately held company, will acquire Sonim's brand and rugged device portfolio. NEXA will continue to manufacture, market, and sell Sonim-branded rugged mobile phones and mobile broadband products as part of its enterprise mobility solutions.

Upon completion of the sale, the public company will rebrand and shift its strategic focus to DNA X, a crypto trading platform acquired by Sonim in December 2025. DNA X operates a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol that automates trading on decentralized exchanges, including recurring and limit orders. Sonim expects to change its name to "DNA X, Inc." and begin trading under a new Nasdaq ticker symbol "DNAX" within 30 days after the consummation of the Asset Sale.This strategic pivot positions the public company to participate in the growing DeFi ecosystem while operating independently from the rugged mobility business.

Mike Mulica, Executive Chair of Sonim Technologies, said:

"This transaction represents a clear inflection point for Sonim. Stockholder approval allows us to place the rugged mobility business with NEXA, which is well positioned to support customers, while enabling the public company to focus exclusively on scaling the DNA X crypto trading platform. We believe this outcome provides clarity and long-term opportunity for our stakeholders."

Sonim Technologies will remain headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of rugged mobile solutions, including phones, wireless internet data devices, accessories and software designed to provide extra protection for users that demand more durability in their work and everyday lives. Trusted by first responders, government, and Fortune 500 customers since 1999, we currently sell our ruggedized mobility solutions through tier one wireless carriers and distributors in North America, EMEA, and Australia/New Zealand.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements relate to, among other things, the statements relating to the timing of the consummation of the asset purchase and the development of the new lines of business. These forward-looking statements are based on Sonim's current expectations, estimates, and projections about its business and industry, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by Sonim, all of which are subject to change. Forward-Looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "achieve," "aim," "ambitions," "anticipate," "believe," "committed," "continue," "could," "designed," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "goals," "grow," "guidance," "intend," "likely," "may," "milestone," "objective," "on track," "opportunity," "outlook," "pending," "plan," "position," "possible," "potential," "predict," "progress," "promises," "roadmap," "seek," "should," "strive," "targets," "to be," "upcoming," "will," "would," and variations of such words and similar expressions or the negative of those terms or expressions. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements.

Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the following: risks associated with Sonim's ability to develop its new line of business; risks related to Sonim's liquidity and its inability to maintain its business prior to the asset purchase without consummation of an alternative transaction; risks related to the timing of the closing of the asset purchase agreement, including the risk that the conditions to the transactions contemplated thereby are not satisfied on a timely basis or at all or the failure of the asset purchase agreement to close for any other reason or to close on the anticipated terms, including the anticipated tax treatment; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the definitive transaction agreement relating to the proposed transaction, including in circumstances which would require the Company to pay a termination fee; the effect of the announcement or pendency of the proposed transaction on the Company's ability to attract, motivate or retain key executives and associates, its ability to maintain relationships with its customers, vendors, service providers and others with whom it does business, or its operating results and business generally; the availability of cash on hand; various economic, political, environmental, social, and market events beyond Sonim's control, as well as the other risk factors described under "Risk Factors" included in Sonim's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly filings on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov). Sonim cautions you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Sonim assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this report, except as required by law.

