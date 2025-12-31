Norman City, Oklahoma--(Newsfile Corp. - December 31, 2025) - The Bree Montoya Scholarship for Accounting opens applications today for its annual academic award. This scholarship provides meaningful support to undergraduate students across the United States who are committed to pursuing careers in accounting and finance, with a particular emphasis on ethical practice and professional integrity.

The Bree Montoya Scholarship

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8530/279210_5f56d5b164937929_001full.jpg

Established by accounting professional Bree Montoya, the scholarship reflects a direct investment in the next generation of financial professionals. The program offers a one-time award of $1,000 to an eligible student to assist with educational expenses. The selection process is designed to identify individuals who not only show academic promise but also a deep understanding of the profession's core values.

"The accounting field serves as a cornerstone of public trust in business and financial systems," says Bree Montoya. "This scholarship aims to recognize students who grasp the profound responsibility that comes with the profession and are dedicated to upholding its highest standards."

Applicants for the Bree Montoya Scholarship for Accounting must be currently enrolled as undergraduate students at accredited U.S. institutions, pursuing or planning to pursue a degree in accounting, finance, or a closely related field. Beyond academic standing, candidates must demonstrate a strong interest in the accounting profession and a commitment to integrity.

A central component of the application is a substantive essay. Candidates are required to submit a 500-800 word essay addressing the prompt: "Describe how ethical decision-making and transparency play a vital role in the accounting profession. How do you envision using your accounting education to promote trust and integrity in financial reporting?" Essays will be judged on originality, clarity, and critical thinking.

Bree Montoya brings over two decades of experience to her role as the founder of this initiative. As the Director of the Business Valuation and Litigation Support Department at Gray, Blodgett & Company, PLLC, she has built a career on analytical rigor and ethical consulting. Her establishment of this scholarship stems from a desire to give back to the profession that has defined her career and to encourage similar dedication in students.

The application deadline for the current cycle is July 15, 2026. All materials must be submitted through the official scholarship website by that date. An impartial committee will review submissions, and the selected recipient will be notified on August 15, 2026.

The Bree Montoya Scholarship for Accounting is administered independently and is not affiliated with any specific university or state. It is open to all qualified undergraduate students in the United States who meet the outlined criteria. The scholarship fund represents Bree Montoya's personal commitment to fostering excellence and ethical foresight in future accountants.

For complete details on eligibility, the application process, and to submit materials, interested students should visit the official scholarship website.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279210

Source: GYT