31.12.2025 15:57 Uhr
Hot Rocks Investments plc: Interims Results to 30 September 2025

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) 
Hot Rocks Investments plc: Interims Results to 30 September 2025 
31-Dec-2025 / 14:22 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC 

("Hot Rocks" or the "Company") 

UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2025 

MANAGING DIRECTOR'S STATEMENT 

I hereby present the financial results for the Company for the 6 months ended 30 September 2025.   

The Company has been an active investor in junior natural resources companies and other sectors. We generally seek to 
invest in exciting small companies where our valuation entry point reflects the early-stage nature of their business 
which, although carrying higher risk, gives us exposure to considerable upside.  

We have continued to build and nurture our investment portfolio and we are pleased with performance, particularly in 
light of difficult market conditions for small companies. The Company has a favourable cash position and liquidity from 
various holdings enabling us to take advantage of situations as they arise. 

The Company made a profit for the six months of GBP423,610. 

The Company will not be paying a dividend at this stage as we seek to reinvest profits in to further opportunities with 
the potential for significant capital growth. 

Cash at bank at 30 September 2025 was GBP305,326. 

Of particular note during the period, and since the period end are the following: 

WeShop Holdings Limited ("WeShop") - the Company already held 37,500 WeShop class A ordinary shares ("WeShop Shares") 
and post period end WeShop Shares commenced trading on NASDAQ under the ticker WSHP. The Company has agreed to acquire 
a further 500,000 WeShop Shares and will take delivery on 14 November 2026. This is a significant position. At USD95.25 
per WeShop Share (closing market price on NASDAQ on 30 December 2025) the 537,500 WeShop Shares are valued at 
approximately USD51,200,000.   

Sunshine Gold Capital Pty Ltd ("Sunshine") - the Company has acquired a 25% equity stake.  Sunshine is targeting the 
next major gold discovery in western Australia and holds 100% of Dexter Gold with 2 granted exploration leases with 
total ground holding of 420 square kilometres (granted December 2024 for 5 years with no native title objections). 
Dexter has similar rock types and favourable geological structures, analogous to the large producing gold mines at 
nearby Tropicana (Anglogold) and Gruyere (Gold Road / Gold Fields SA). The district discoveries at Tropicana, Gruyere, 
Central Bore & Attila total over 17Moz of discovered gold resources. 

Hot Rocks has an option to acquire, subject to any required approvals, a further 26% of Sunshine Gold Capital Pty Ltd 
in consideration of providing a further drawdown facility of a further GBP125,000 to Sunshine Gold. 

Mendell Helium plc ("Mendell") - Hot Rocks invested GBP150,000 at 2p per share for 7,500,000 ordinary shares and 
3,750,000 warrants at 4p and 3,750,000 warrants at 6p. Mendell has recently announced an updated flow rate for M3 
Helium Corporation's Rost 1-26 well in Fort Dodge, Kansas. Flow rate at the well has been measured at 250 Mcf per day - 
 a 132% increase over the last measured rate in November 2025, equating to a potential value of approximately USD3,800 of 
helium per day or approximately USD1.4 million per year. The well is now flowing gas even when the pump is turned off and 
the well will be switched on to a beam pump which is more economical to run. Mendell is in discussions with partners to 
develop further wells in Fort Dodge. 

Mosi Copper Limited - an Africa-focused copper exploration company, continues to make good progress, has signed a joint 
venture with a major mining company, and plans to float on a stock exchange in 2026.  

The Company has equity and/or warrant interests in the following entities: 

Astrid Intelligence plc 
 
B Hodl plc 
 
Bolt Metals Corp. 
 
Electrum Discovery Corp 
 
Elephant Oil Corp 
 
Endor Group Ltd t/a Universe Money 
 
Hamak Gold Ltd 
 
Laiva Gold Inc 
 
Mafula Energy Limited 
 
Mendell Helium Plc 
 
Minergy Limited 
 
Mosi Copper Limited 
 
Orcadian Energy plc 
 
Oregen Energy Corp. 
 
Oscillate plc 
 
Parent Capital Corp 
 
Pilar Gold Inc 
 
Prospectiva Resources Limited 
 
Rift Resources Limited 
 
Sunshine Gold Capital Pty Ltd 
 
Supernova Digital Assets plc 
 
T5 Oil & Gas Ltd 
 
Tap Global Group plc 
 
The Smarter Web Company plc 
 
Trigon Metals Inc 
 
Tucano Gold Inc 
 
Unicorn Mineral Resources plc 
 
WeShop Holdings Limited 

We look forward to keeping the market updated regularly during 2026 on our various interests. 

Gavin Burnell 
 
Managing Director 

For further details please contact: 
 
Hot Rocks Investments plc 
 
Gavin Burnell Tel: 0207 2644 546 

Optiva Securities Limited 
 
Vishal Balasingham Tel: 0203 981 4174 

The information communicated within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under 
the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 
2018. Upon publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. 

HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC CONDENSED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 
 
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2025 

                                   Unaudited     Unaudited   Audited 
  
                                 6 Months      6 Months    Year 
 
                                    to 30.9.25     to 30.9.24   to 31.3.25 
 
Continuing operations                                             
 
Revenue                                0         0                   0 
 
Operating expenses                          (64,624)      (42,908)     (89,814) 
 
Other gain(loss) - sale of financial assets at fair value through   386,000      173,513    173,874 
profit & loss account 

Fair value gains(losses) on financial assets                        102,046 45,917        (257,678) 

Profit(loss) from operations before taxation                423,422       176,612      (173,618) 

Finance income                                      188   0                  3 

Corporation tax                            0         0          173,615 

Profit(loss) for period                        423,610         176,612     (173,615) 

Total comprehensive income(expenditure) for the period        423,610       176,612      (173,615) 

Profit(loss) per share (pence)                                        
 
Basic                                 0.22        0.10           (0.10) 
 
Diluted                                0.22        0.10           (0.09)

HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC CONDENSED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2025 

Unaudited       Unaudited     Audited 
  
                             6 Months        6 Months     Year 
 
                               to 30.9.25       to 30.9.24    to 31.3.25 
 
Assets                                                    

Non-current assets                                              

Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss          338,145      393,981       338,145 

                                     338,145      393,981       338,145 

Current assets                                                

Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss    959,762        272,536      246,650 

Trade and other receivables                 1,032         517           26,703 
 
Cash and cash equivalents                  305,326        341,960       108,360 
 
                               1,266,129       615,013      381,713 

Total assets                         1,604,265       1,008,994     719,858 

Equity and liabilities                                            

Equity                                                    

Called up share capital                   192,602        173,602      188,602 

Share premium account                    1,665,631       1,174,631     1,219,631 

Share based payment reserve                 115,600        115,600      115,600 

Retained loss                           (692,482)      (766,312)     (1,116,091) 

                               1,281,351       697,512      407,742 

Current liabilities                                             

Trade and other payables                   322,914        311,473      312,116 

Total equity and liabilities                 1,604,265       1,008,994     719,858

HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC CONDENSED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2025 

Unaudited         Unaudited   Audited 
  
                              6 Months         6 Months    Year 
 
                                 to 30.9.25        to 30.9.24   to 31.3.25 
 
Cash flows from operating activities                                      

Operating profit(loss)                     423,422          176,162     (173,618) 

Adjustments: 
                              188            0       3       
Interest  
 
Fair value adjustment of financial assets through profit and  (102,046)         (45,917)    257,678 
loss 

(Profit)/loss on disposal of financial assets through profit  (386,000)         (173,153)    (173,874) 
and loss 

Movements in working capital: 
                              25,671                   (399)       (26,583) 
(Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables 
 
Increase in trade and other payables              10,798          2,505     3,145 

Increase / Decrease in working capital             (451,389)         (216,964)   60,366 
 
  
                              (27,967)         (40,802)    (113,249) 
Cash flow from operating activities 

Cash flows from investing 
                                                      
activities 

Proceeds from disposal of financial assets through profit and  635,363          377,376    403,173 
loss 

Acquisition of financial assets through profit and loss     (860,432)         0       (246,950) 

Net cash used in investing activities              (225,069)         377,376    156,223 
 
  
                              450,000          0       60,000 
Shares issued 

Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents        224,933          336,574    102,974 

Cash & cash equivalents at the beginning of the                                 
 
period                             108,360          5,386     5,386 

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period       305,326          341,960     108,360

HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC ACCOUNTING POLICIES

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2025

Financial information

The financial information set out above does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of Section 434 Companies Act 2006. It has been prepared on a going concern basis in accordance with the recognition and measurement criteria of the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the United Kingdom.

The accounting policies used in the preparation of this set of condensed interim financial statements are consistent with those set out in the Company's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2025.

Statutory accounts for the year ended 31 March 2025 were approved by the Board of Directors on 30 September 2025 and delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The report of the independent auditor on those accounts was unqualified.

The financial information for the six months ended 30 September 2025 has not been reviewed. As permitted, the Company has chosen not to adopt IAS 34 "Interim Financial Statements" in preparing this interim financial information.

Risks and uncertainties

The Board continually assesses and monitors the key risks of the business. The key risks that could affect the Company's medium-term performance and the factors that mitigate those risks have not substantially changed from those discussed in the Financial Statements to 31 March 2025.

Critical accounting estimates

The preparation of the condensed interim financial statements requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the end of the reporting period. Significant items subject to estimates are set out in the accounting policies of the Company's Financial Statements to 31 March 2025.

The Directors of the issuer are responsible for the content of this announcement.

