Hot Rocks Investments plc: Interims Results to 30 September 2025 -3

DJ Hot Rocks Investments plc: Interims Results to 30 September 2025

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) Hot Rocks Investments plc: Interims Results to 30 September 2025 31-Dec-2025 / 14:22 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC ("Hot Rocks" or the "Company") UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2025 MANAGING DIRECTOR'S STATEMENT I hereby present the financial results for the Company for the 6 months ended 30 September 2025. The Company has been an active investor in junior natural resources companies and other sectors. We generally seek to invest in exciting small companies where our valuation entry point reflects the early-stage nature of their business which, although carrying higher risk, gives us exposure to considerable upside. We have continued to build and nurture our investment portfolio and we are pleased with performance, particularly in light of difficult market conditions for small companies. The Company has a favourable cash position and liquidity from various holdings enabling us to take advantage of situations as they arise. The Company made a profit for the six months of GBP423,610. The Company will not be paying a dividend at this stage as we seek to reinvest profits in to further opportunities with the potential for significant capital growth. Cash at bank at 30 September 2025 was GBP305,326. Of particular note during the period, and since the period end are the following: WeShop Holdings Limited ("WeShop") - the Company already held 37,500 WeShop class A ordinary shares ("WeShop Shares") and post period end WeShop Shares commenced trading on NASDAQ under the ticker WSHP. The Company has agreed to acquire a further 500,000 WeShop Shares and will take delivery on 14 November 2026. This is a significant position. At USD95.25 per WeShop Share (closing market price on NASDAQ on 30 December 2025) the 537,500 WeShop Shares are valued at approximately USD51,200,000. Sunshine Gold Capital Pty Ltd ("Sunshine") - the Company has acquired a 25% equity stake. Sunshine is targeting the next major gold discovery in western Australia and holds 100% of Dexter Gold with 2 granted exploration leases with total ground holding of 420 square kilometres (granted December 2024 for 5 years with no native title objections). Dexter has similar rock types and favourable geological structures, analogous to the large producing gold mines at nearby Tropicana (Anglogold) and Gruyere (Gold Road / Gold Fields SA). The district discoveries at Tropicana, Gruyere, Central Bore & Attila total over 17Moz of discovered gold resources. Hot Rocks has an option to acquire, subject to any required approvals, a further 26% of Sunshine Gold Capital Pty Ltd in consideration of providing a further drawdown facility of a further GBP125,000 to Sunshine Gold. Mendell Helium plc ("Mendell") - Hot Rocks invested GBP150,000 at 2p per share for 7,500,000 ordinary shares and 3,750,000 warrants at 4p and 3,750,000 warrants at 6p. Mendell has recently announced an updated flow rate for M3 Helium Corporation's Rost 1-26 well in Fort Dodge, Kansas. Flow rate at the well has been measured at 250 Mcf per day - a 132% increase over the last measured rate in November 2025, equating to a potential value of approximately USD3,800 of helium per day or approximately USD1.4 million per year. The well is now flowing gas even when the pump is turned off and the well will be switched on to a beam pump which is more economical to run. Mendell is in discussions with partners to develop further wells in Fort Dodge. Mosi Copper Limited - an Africa-focused copper exploration company, continues to make good progress, has signed a joint venture with a major mining company, and plans to float on a stock exchange in 2026. The Company has equity and/or warrant interests in the following entities: Astrid Intelligence plc B Hodl plc Bolt Metals Corp. Electrum Discovery Corp Elephant Oil Corp Endor Group Ltd t/a Universe Money Hamak Gold Ltd Laiva Gold Inc Mafula Energy Limited Mendell Helium Plc Minergy Limited Mosi Copper Limited Orcadian Energy plc Oregen Energy Corp. Oscillate plc Parent Capital Corp Pilar Gold Inc Prospectiva Resources Limited Rift Resources Limited Sunshine Gold Capital Pty Ltd Supernova Digital Assets plc T5 Oil & Gas Ltd Tap Global Group plc The Smarter Web Company plc Trigon Metals Inc Tucano Gold Inc Unicorn Mineral Resources plc WeShop Holdings Limited We look forward to keeping the market updated regularly during 2026 on our various interests. Gavin Burnell Managing Director For further details please contact: Hot Rocks Investments plc Gavin Burnell Tel: 0207 2644 546 Optiva Securities Limited Vishal Balasingham Tel: 0203 981 4174 The information communicated within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC CONDENSED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2025 Unaudited Unaudited Audited 6 Months 6 Months Year to 30.9.25 to 30.9.24 to 31.3.25 Continuing operations Revenue 0 0 0 Operating expenses (64,624) (42,908) (89,814) Other gain(loss) - sale of financial assets at fair value through 386,000 173,513 173,874 profit & loss account Fair value gains(losses) on financial assets 102,046 45,917 (257,678) Profit(loss) from operations before taxation 423,422 176,612 (173,618) Finance income 188 0 3 Corporation tax 0 0 173,615 Profit(loss) for period 423,610 176,612 (173,615) Total comprehensive income(expenditure) for the period 423,610 176,612 (173,615) Profit(loss) per share (pence) Basic 0.22 0.10 (0.10) Diluted 0.22 0.10 (0.09)

HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC CONDENSED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

DJ Hot Rocks Investments plc: Interims Results to 30 September 2025 -2-

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2025

Unaudited Unaudited Audited 6 Months 6 Months Year to 30.9.25 to 30.9.24 to 31.3.25 Assets Non-current assets Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss 338,145 393,981 338,145 338,145 393,981 338,145 Current assets Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss 959,762 272,536 246,650 Trade and other receivables 1,032 517 26,703 Cash and cash equivalents 305,326 341,960 108,360 1,266,129 615,013 381,713 Total assets 1,604,265 1,008,994 719,858 Equity and liabilities Equity Called up share capital 192,602 173,602 188,602 Share premium account 1,665,631 1,174,631 1,219,631 Share based payment reserve 115,600 115,600 115,600 Retained loss (692,482) (766,312) (1,116,091) 1,281,351 697,512 407,742 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 322,914 311,473 312,116 Total equity and liabilities 1,604,265 1,008,994 719,858

HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC CONDENSED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2025

Unaudited Unaudited Audited 6 Months 6 Months Year to 30.9.25 to 30.9.24 to 31.3.25 Cash flows from operating activities Operating profit(loss) 423,422 176,162 (173,618) Adjustments: 188 0 3 Interest Fair value adjustment of financial assets through profit and (102,046) (45,917) 257,678 loss (Profit)/loss on disposal of financial assets through profit (386,000) (173,153) (173,874) and loss Movements in working capital: 25,671 (399) (26,583) (Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables Increase in trade and other payables 10,798 2,505 3,145 Increase / Decrease in working capital (451,389) (216,964) 60,366 (27,967) (40,802) (113,249) Cash flow from operating activities Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from disposal of financial assets through profit and 635,363 377,376 403,173 loss Acquisition of financial assets through profit and loss (860,432) 0 (246,950) Net cash used in investing activities (225,069) 377,376 156,223 450,000 0 60,000 Shares issued Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 224,933 336,574 102,974 Cash & cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 108,360 5,386 5,386 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 305,326 341,960 108,360

HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC ACCOUNTING POLICIES

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2025

Financial information

The financial information set out above does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of Section 434 Companies Act 2006. It has been prepared on a going concern basis in accordance with the recognition and measurement criteria of the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the United Kingdom.

The accounting policies used in the preparation of this set of condensed interim financial statements are consistent with those set out in the Company's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2025.

Statutory accounts for the year ended 31 March 2025 were approved by the Board of Directors on 30 September 2025 and delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The report of the independent auditor on those accounts was unqualified.

The financial information for the six months ended 30 September 2025 has not been reviewed. As permitted, the Company has chosen not to adopt IAS 34 "Interim Financial Statements" in preparing this interim financial information.

Risks and uncertainties

The Board continually assesses and monitors the key risks of the business. The key risks that could affect the Company's medium-term performance and the factors that mitigate those risks have not substantially changed from those discussed in the Financial Statements to 31 March 2025.

Critical accounting estimates

The preparation of the condensed interim financial statements requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the end of the reporting period. Significant items subject to estimates are set out in the accounting policies of the Company's Financial Statements to 31 March 2025.

The Directors of the issuer are responsible for the content of this announcement.

