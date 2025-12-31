Nepal's Alternative Energy Promotion Centre (AEPC) is searching for a consultant to undertake monitoring and quality assurance of rural renewable energy installations, including solar home systems. The deadline for expressions of interest is Jan. 14, 2026.AEPC, a government institution working under Nepal's Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, is searching for a consultancy to support the monitoring of installed renewable energy systems. The invite to tender states that AEPC supports various renewable energy technologies in different rural areas of Nepal. The chosen consultant ...

